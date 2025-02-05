Popular Giants QB Trade Option Becoming Real Possibility: Report

With the NFL offseason just around the corner, the New York Giants are likely evaluating any and all quarterback options, and one popular fan suggestion has been to take a trade flier on New England Patriots backup QB Joe Milton.

Up until recently though, there was no telling if the Patriots would even consider dealing Milton, who was only drafted in 2024. But now his availability is beginning to feel like a real possibility.

“I thought the Patriots would hold off on entertaining a trade of Joe Milton, who was drafted in the sixth round (193rd overall) last year, for at least another season, but there’s increasing belief around the NFL that the Patriots are at least contemplating a trade of Milton this offseason,” Boston Sports Journal reporter Greg A. Bedard relayed on January 30. “Again, I’m not saying he’s on the block right now, but the Patriots will likely consider it when everything settles with the front office and coaching staff.”

Bedard then explained why New England may have changed their mind on this topic.

“Why would they do it? Mostly because the timing could be right, with this QB class being weak,” the Boston reporter informed. “The Senior Bowl QBs were very underwhelming. And the Patriots could be striking while the iron is hot with Milton’s good film in the season finale.”

How Much Might Patriots QB Joe Milton Cost Giants via Trade?

If you’re trading for Milton, you’d likely pair him with either a rookie or a veteran free agent signing, depending on who the Giants feel they can and should target this spring.

With that in mind, Bedard noted that Milton could potentially fetch as high as a 2025 third-round pick for the Patriots according to some of the “league executives” he spoke with.

“Would you rather draft someone like Riley Leonard (Notre Dame), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) or Jaxson Dart (Mississippi) – who all lack something — or go with a Milton who has all the measurables, good NFL film and showed he can take coaching and improve?” Bedard asked.

And that’s the big question if you’re general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll right now. What’s the right QB path to not only be successful in 2025, but also long-term.

If they feel Milton’s dual-threat ability presents a worthwhile gamble, a third-round selection should not prevent them from jumping on this opportunity.

Giants Fans Debate Joe Milton Patriots Trade on X

On January 31, Empire Sports Media managing editor Anthony Rivardo posed the question of a Milton trade to his followers.

“Joe Milton has tools, athleticism, and one of the strongest arms in the NFL. Flashed some potential in Week 18. But needs time to develop. Would you want the Giants to trade a mid-to-late-round pick to take a flier on Milton?” He asked.

The responses were mixed, although most seemed at least willing to give Milton a shot at the right trade price.

“Yes. [Milton] has to be an alternate path to consider if you don’t get the top QBs available,” one fan commented. “Milton + [a free agent] QB would be a good bridge year move.”

A less confident fan countered: “6th round. Sure. But as a Michigan fan I have a low opinion. So excited when he committed. Strongest arm I have ever seen. But he might be the worst QB in the last 15 years or so at Michigan and that’s saying something. Didn’t look much better at Tennessee.”

And a third wrote: “Yes and pair him with Jimmy [Garoppolo] to start but incorporate him in offense on red-zone and short yardage.”

While a fourth said that “I’d be down for it, but I’m also really on the Jaxson Dart bandwagon [right now].”

And one final NYG supporter questioned: “Does that mean you want them to draft a qb in one of the first two rounds, bring in a free agent qb, and trade for Milton? Or are you not drafting a qb?”

Clearly, Giants fans are at least intrigued by the idea of Big Blue trading for Milton.