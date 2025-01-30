New Giants Quarterback Option Appears to Be Gaining Steam

Since November — or perhaps even earlier than that — the New York Giants quarterback hype has surrounded two draft prospects. Those incoming rookies are Miami star Cam Ward and Colorado star Shedeur Sanders.

All of a sudden, however, a new name appears to be gaining steam around the NYG community in late January, and Giants legend Eli Manning might have something to do with this recent turn of events.

“I like Jaxson Dart,” Manning said last week (via the New York Post on January 23), acknowledging that his fandom is in part due to their Ole Miss connection.

“I’ve probably watched [Dart] more than anybody, just from watching Ole Miss games,” Manning went on. “I’ve been around him and [he’s] been a great kid, been in the same offense for three years and [has] been successful. Seen him grow and progress and seems to be able to make all the throws.”

At first, after hearing Manning’s comments, it felt like most Big Blue fans saw Dart as more of a backup plan in round two. Since then, Dart’s Senior Bowl practices have really revved up this hype train.

On January 29, New York Post reporter Paul Schwartz published an entire feature on Dart, titled: “How Jaxson Dart could fit in Giants’ draft plan: ‘Smooth transition.’”

Then New York Post colleague and beat reporter Ryan Dunleavy weighed in later, admitting: “This option is growing on me.”

Dart has also been vocal about his personal relationship with the Manning family, stating that “they were one of the first families to reach out to me, and it’s been special how our bond and connection has been able to grow throughout my time there.”

Dart is especially close with Eli’s father, Archie Manning, but called the entire family a “huge asset” throughout his career.

Potential Giants QB Target Jaxson Dart Labeled ‘Unquestioned QB1’ at Senior Bowl

Considering most of the Dart hype stems from the Post or the Mannings, how about an outside opinion?

A-to-Z Sports college football managing editor Travis May discussed Dart in great detail on January 30, labeled him the “unquestioned QB1” at this year’s Senior Bowl.

Keep in mind, Ward and Sanders are not participating in the 2025 Senior Bowl, but other potential Giants QB targets like Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and Ohio State’s Will Howard are — among others. According to May, Dart has outshined them all.

“The quarterback play here in Mobile, Alabama this week has largely been unimpressive,” May relayed, “but Dart is the lone exception.”

“From dropping the ball into a bucket in one-on-one sessions, to driving the ball through tight traffic in 11-on-11, Dart has looked sharp,” he explained. “So much so that he’s impressed draft experts like Louis Riddick of ESPN.”

May then quoted Riddick, who described Dart as smart enough and talented enough to “do all the things that they ask him to do at the NFL level” while speaking with “the Paul Finebaum Show.”

“Jaxson Dart is just simply the obvious QB1 at the Senior Bowl,” May continued later. “Jalen Milroe has struggled with accuracy. [Notre Dame’s] Riley Leonard has somehow leaned into scrambling even in a practice setting instead of making many difficult throws. Dillon Gabriel has clicked on everything underneath, but not many deeper shots. Dart is just head and shoulders above the field.”

When Would Giants Select Jaxson Dart? — If They Were to Pursue Him in the NFL Draft

Hype and the opinion of the Mannings is one thing, while general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll actually trusting Dart enough to draft him is another.

This isn’t Schoen and Daboll’s first or second year at the helm. 2025 is likely their last chance to prove that they deserve to keep these jobs long-term, and the quarterback decision will be imperative in turning things around.

So, if they like Dart as much as Eli Manning does, when should they pick him? The general consensus is that No. 3 overall is way too high for Dart, which leaves the Giants with three options.

One, they can hope he’s there at No. 34 overall, or pick two of the second round.

Two, Schoen could trade down from No. 3 — gaining as much draft capital as possible — and then select Dart later in round one. This would obviously depend on how far back the Giants decide to drop.

And finally, the most popular option, and the one Schwartz outlined in his article. Draft the best non-QB available at No. 3 overall, then do whatever it takes to trade back into round one from No. 34.

This plan would secure Dart with a late first rounder, which also means the Giants will have their next potential franchise quarterback under team control for five seasons — assuming they elect to pick up his fifth-year option.

Dart will be an interesting name to monitor as the draft process continues.