Giants In Danger of Losing ‘Fast-Rising’ Asset to Raiders: Report

Raiders' Mark Davis with Giants' John Mara.
Mark Davis' (left) Las Vegas Raiders are looking into swiping a member of John Mara's (right) New York Giants.

The New York Giants already lost one member of their front office to the New England Patriots, and they could lose another to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Sources: The Raiders will interview Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown in-person on Monday for their GM opening,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on the evening of January 18. “His first interview with the team was conducted virtually.”

Schultz also added that Brown is “a fast-rising executive with a scouting background, [who] won a Super Bowl with the [Philadelphia] Eagles during the 2017 season.”

Browns received general manager interviews last winter too, but he ended up sticking with the Giants. One year later, it appears he’s in real danger of being poached considering the Raiders are bringing him in for a second interview.

Background on Giants Assistant GM Brandon Brown

Like most eventual GM candidates, Brown has worked his way up the ladder, putting in time with different organizations.

According to his NYG bio page, Brown started out with the other NFL franchise in town in 2012 as a pro personnel intern with the New York Jets.

Later, he joined the Indianapolis Colts after two years at Boston College, “first as a recruiting specialist (2013) and then as the assistant director of player personnel (2014).”

That’s the point where Brown was hired by the Eagles.

Brown spent five seasons in Philadelphia. He was promoted to the team’s director of player personnel in 2021 and according to his bio page, “Brown oversaw the Eagles’ pro scouting department and did crossover work on the college scouting side” in that role.

Before that, Brown also spent time as the “assistant director of pro scouting” (2017-18) and the “director of pro scouting” (2019-20).

With Big Blue, the organization noted that Brown “was instrumental in the 2022 roster renovation that enabled the Giants to finish 9-7-1 and earn their first postseason berth in six years.”

Brown is considered the current “top associate” of general manger Joe Schoen.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

