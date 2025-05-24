Giants 2024 Starter, Vet Team Leader Could ‘Land on Chopping Block’ at Camp

The New York Giants have a cap space issue in 2025. The Brian Burns restructure this week was evidence of that, and harder decisions are coming later this summer.

One potential difficult cut — at least from a locker room perspective — could end up being defensive lineman and veteran team leader Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who started 15 games for the Giants in 2024 and 4 out of his 16 appearances in 2023.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan called Nunez-Roches a “top cap casualty candidate” during a May 21 article detailing different ways NYG general manager Joe Schoen could shed cap space before Week 1.

“Cutting Nunez-Roches would create $3.6 million in cap savings while leaving a $1.4 million dead money charge,” Duggan noted. “That seemed like an obvious move before the Giants signed veterans Roy Robertson-Harris and Jeremiah Ledbetter, and drafted Darius Alexander in the third round.”

Now, as Duggan alluded, it’s even harder to find a clear role for Nunez-Roches in 2025.

“Nunez-Roches, who turns 32 in July, is in the final year of his contract,” the NYG beat reporter continued. “The Giants value his leadership, but a $5 million cap charge for a rotational defensive tackle seems excessive considering the Giants’ tight cap situation.”

Duggan concluded that “Nunez-Roches could land on the chopping block — or at least in position for a pay cut — if the cheaper defensive line options perform well in training camp.”

Giants DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches Hasn’t Added Enough on the Field Over the Past 2 Seasons

Nunez-Roches may very well be a locker room leader and close friend of star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, but the Giants need to focus on talent and upside in 2025. And the journeyman just doesn’t provide enough of those things at age 32.

According to Pro Football Focus, Nunez-Roches’ impact against the run has been on the decline over the past few years. In 2023, he earned a career-worst 43.8 grade in that regard.

Although that mark was slightly better in 2025 (50.2), it still wasn’t very good, and Nunez-Roches isn’t known for his pass-rushing ability either.

The veteran has contributed 20 quarterback pressures since joining the Giants in 2023. But he’s only been credited with 2.5 sacks and 3 tackles for a loss.

It’s time for Big Blue to replace Nunez-Roches’ snap share with someone more impactful. Like promising second-year UDFA Elijah Chatman, Robertson-Harris, or Alexander.

Giants Could End Up Cutting Several Holdovers on the Defensive Front

After adding several defensive linemen and edge rushers this offseason, the Giants have set up for a pretty intense roster competition on the defensive front.

Guys like Abdul Carter, Chauncey Golston, Robertson-Harris, Ledbetter and Alexander should help clear out a few of the underperformers who have managed to stick around after the past couple of training camps.

Nunez-Roches is one of them, but there are more.

Recent draft picks D.J. Davidson and Jordon Riley have not shown much development since the start of their respective Giants tenures. Both will likely find themselves on the hot seat this summer, alongside Nunez-Roches.

Fellow holdovers like Elijah Garcia, Cory Durden and OLB Tomon Fox should also be in competition for either a 53-man roster or practice squad role again in 2025.

The early Victor Dimukeje injury reminds us that the numbers could change between now and the end of August, but DL and OLB figure to be very deep, open competitions either way.