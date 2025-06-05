New York Giants Aggressive Trade Proposal Adds 1,700-Yard Wide Receiver

The New York Giants seem intent on building a veteran team capable of both winning enough games to preserve head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen’s jobs, and potentially also setting up a soft landing for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to see the field at some point.

While 2024 first-round draft choice Malik Nabers has all the trappings of a true No. 1 wide receiver, the Giants are banking on Wan’Dale Robinson to take a major step in his fourth season and hoping that former enticing prospect Jalin Hyatt finally comes somewhere close to living up to his pre-draft potential.

If Schoen and the Giants look to add a reliable veteran wide receiver with big-play ability, New York could stand to benefit from the Green Bay Packers‘ logjam at receiver that potentially makes several experienced pass catchers available after first-round pick Matthew Golden‘s arrival this spring.

Romeo Doubs could be an ideal fit for the Giants’ offense and trading for the 25-year-old could advance the ball on both of New York’s goals in 2025.

Trading for Doubs would be an aggressive step towards building a veteran team capable of potentially winning enough games for this front office and coaching staff to survive beyond this season.

What a Romeo Doubs Trade Could Look Like for New York Giants

The Packers could look to offload one of their receivers if Golden, and his 4.29 speed, make a strong impression during training camp and the preseason, especially following the arrival of fellow rookie Savion Williams who has the frame to be a possession receiver and explosiveness to be a playmaker after the catch.

If Doubs becomes available, Schoen and the Giants would be wise to offer something in the area of a third-round or fourth-round pick to acquire the three-year veteran on the final year of his rookie contract.

Through his first three seasons, Doubs has caught 147 passes for 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns. Based on his 2024 production — 46 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns, in 13 games, he would have trailed only Nabers in receiving yards and touchdown catches last season despite playing two fewer games.

Along with Darius Slayton, Doubs would also provide some veteran leadership for a young group expected to make an outsized impact on the Giants’ offense and on the quarterback situation in 2025.

Why Trading for Romeo Doubs Makes Sense for the Giants

There are certainly reasons why Schoen and the Giants shouldn’t be shopping for wide receiver help, or trading away assets. Especially given that this roster still feels pretty far away from pushing for playoff contention.

However, quarterback Russell Wilson is at his best when he’s pushing the ball deep downfield, and Doubs posted a 12.3 yards average depth of target last season, underscoring his ability to stretch the field.

Likewise, Doubs is at his best on intermediate routes, which could make him an ideal bail out target and security blanket for Dart, should the rookie see the field in 2025.

Meanwhile, Packers quarterbacks have posted a passer rating of at least 99 each of the past two seasons when throwing Doubs’ way which could be a stabilizing force for Wilson or Dart, given how inconsistent New York’s receivers have been in recent seasons, especially prior to Nabers’ arrival.

There’s also another layer to a Doubs trade that could benefit the Giants beyond this upcoming season.

Given that Doubs is in the final year of his contract, he’s likely motivated to play at a high level, and the Giants not only have a full season to evaluate whether to sign him long-term. But, if Doubs winds up departing via free agency, he could wind up being the kind of player who nets New York a compensatory pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In a lot of ways, trading for Doubs is a low-risk but high-upside move that could benefit both of the Giants’ quarterbacks in 2025 and have a major impact on New York’s rebuild in coming seasons, as well.