New York Giants Urged to Trade Veteran QB Signing Before He Even Takes a Snap

After signing Russell Wilson to a one-year contract this spring, the New York Giants have created a bit of a redundant quarterback room.
Wilson’s arrival seems to signal the Giants believe that head coach Brian Daboll is capable of guiding the team general manager Joe Schoen has built to enough victories this season to contend for a return to the postseason, and the 36-year-old quarterback has enough left to save both of their jobs.
However, the Giants seem to simultaneously be hoping to be competitive enough with Wilson to be in the mix this season while also eyeing the future, after trading back into the first round of April’s NFL Draft to select Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick.
Signing Wilson also becomes a bit of a questionable use of resources after already previously agreeing to terms with veteran Jameis Winston, who might have been the ideal bridge to whoever New York wound up selecting early in the draft, which eventually became Dart.
There might ultimately be a scenario where the quarterback depth chart in September looks starkly different than it does with OTAs in full-swing in June.
Could the New York Giants Trade Jameis Winston?
One way that the Giants could create additional further draft capital to continue the franchise’s rebuilding efforts is to trade Winston to a team looking to add a veteran backup, particularly if they believe they are close to contending.
Over at Bleacher Report, NFL analyst Mo Moten suggests that trading Winston is the one move the Giants should still make before the regular season kicks off.
“Jameis Winston’s stint in New York would be fun to watch with his personality,” Moten writes for B/R. “However, the Giants must think about the complexion of their quarterback room and how they can squeeze value out of it.
“Head coach Brian Daboll has tabbed Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback. Big Blue traded back into the first round for Jaxson Dart. Winston is in no-man’s land between the team’s current and potential future starting quarterbacks. The Giants should try to trade him for an early Day 3 draft pick. Winston has some value as a backup. Last year, he threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games (seven starts) with the Cleveland Browns.”
If New York’s plan is truly to start Wilson, and eventually open up the path to get Dart on the field, having two veteran mentors for Dart seems a bit excessive.
Likewise, if the Giants can pry a third or fourth round pick in exchange for Winston, the asset would likely be significantly more valuable than what the 31-year-old adds to a room that already includes Winston and Tommy DeVito, in addition to Dart.
Jameis Winston’s Best Trade Fits
If the Giants would decide to trade Winston at some point this summer, there are several teams who could be ideal fits.
Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers have been stuck in a waiting game all offseason, for Aaron Rodgers to decide whether he’s interested in playing in 2025, and if he’d choose the Steelers over a long-shot landing with the Minnesota Vikings. Winston would be an immediate upgrade over Mason Rudolph and Will Howard while walking into a starting role with elite pass catchers D.K. Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth at his disposal.
Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings are bullish on 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy‘s upside throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but after tearing his meniscus last August and being forced to sit out his entire rookie season, Winston would be an ideal insurance policy. There’s a case that Winston offers much more upside as a backup than Sam Howell does, as the Vikings’ current No. 2 quarterback.
Jacksonville Jaguars – Jacksonville is optimistic about new head coach Liam Coen’s potential impact on Trevor Lawrence‘s development and a suddenly young and explosive receiving corps at his disposal. However, even while playing in the wide-open AFC South, there have to be concerns about the fact that Lawrence hasn’t played a full season since 2022. Winston would be an effective backup and upgrade over Nick Mullens should disaster strike for Lawrence, again, at some point this season.
