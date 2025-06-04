New York Giants Urged to Trade Veteran QB Signing Before He Even Takes a Snap

After signing Russell Wilson to a one-year contract this spring, the New York Giants have created a bit of a redundant quarterback room.

Wilson’s arrival seems to signal the Giants believe that head coach Brian Daboll is capable of guiding the team general manager Joe Schoen has built to enough victories this season to contend for a return to the postseason, and the 36-year-old quarterback has enough left to save both of their jobs.

However, the Giants seem to simultaneously be hoping to be competitive enough with Wilson to be in the mix this season while also eyeing the future, after trading back into the first round of April’s NFL Draft to select Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick.

Signing Wilson also becomes a bit of a questionable use of resources after already previously agreeing to terms with veteran Jameis Winston, who might have been the ideal bridge to whoever New York wound up selecting early in the draft, which eventually became Dart.

There might ultimately be a scenario where the quarterback depth chart in September looks starkly different than it does with OTAs in full-swing in June.

Could the New York Giants Trade Jameis Winston?

One way that the Giants could create additional further draft capital to continue the franchise’s rebuilding efforts is to trade Winston to a team looking to add a veteran backup, particularly if they believe they are close to contending.

Over at Bleacher Report, NFL analyst Mo Moten suggests that trading Winston is the one move the Giants should still make before the regular season kicks off.

“Jameis Winston’s stint in New York would be fun to watch with his personality,” Moten writes for B/R. “However, the Giants must think about the complexion of their quarterback room and how they can squeeze value out of it.