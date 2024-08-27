Giants Floated as Potential Suitor for Recently Cut Brother of Former DPOY

Roster cuts are pouring in around the NFL and the New York Giants have already announced 20 of their own ahead of the 53-man deadline.

Typically, the roster gymnastics don’t conclude at 4 p.m. (EST) on the day of the cutdown, however, they continue on throughout the week and then again into the season. Tonight, on August 27 — following each franchise’s submission of their initial departures — players who are not vested veterans pass through waivers. And by noon (EST) on August 28, we’ll find out which teams submitted waiver claims and which didn’t, and for whom.

On that note, NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton highlighted one of the Detroit Lions’ roster cuts as a prospect that he could see the Giants targeting on waivers. And you might recognize his last name.

“Lions have waived CB Steven Gilmore, younger brother of Stephon [Gilmore],” Stapleton relayed on X. “Giants liked him last summer in joint practices, Lions did not let him hit waivers and kept him on 53. A year later … I’d put Gilmore on the radar for a waiver claim for NYG.”

Ironically, a large contingent of Giants supporters hoped the front office would open up the checkbook for the former Defensive Player of the Year and 2-time first-team All-Pro, Stephon Gilmore, this summer. Instead, Big Blue elected to roll with the youth movement at cornerback.

Claiming Steven Gilmore obviously wouldn’t pack the exact same punch as signing his older brother, but it would address a roster need — while also remaining young in the process. Perhaps, that fact alone makes Stapleton’s suggestion a sort of compromise between fanbase and front office.

Recently Cut CB Steven Gilmore Is Coming off Rough Preseason With Lions

Gilmore certainly fits the mold of a developmental prospect. He had a tremendous preseason period as a rookie — which Stapleton referenced — holding opposing NFL quarterbacks to a 37.2 passer rating in coverage according to Pro Football Focus.

That performance included 2 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, 15.9 yards allowed per catch and an elite coverage grade of 90.5.

In year two, everything appeared to flip for the youngster. This summer, Gilmore allowed 42.9 yards per reception that included 80 yards after the catch and a touchdown. He did not force any turnovers or pass breakups as he did the year prior, and his coverage grade was a 37.1.

Gilmore also missed a tackle this August, which seemed to impact a steep drop in his tackling marks from 2023 to 2024.

One area that Gilmore improved, per PFF, was as a run defender. He was credited with 3 key defensive “stops” and an 88.9 grade in run defense this summer.

Giants Have Obvious Need at Cornerback

It wouldn’t surprise anyone if the Giants claimed a cornerback from another organization. Multiple NYG 53-man projections noted candidly that after the top four CBs — plus linebacker/DB hybrid Isaiah Simmons — no one on the Big Blue roster is truly safe.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan hammered that point home on August 24, writing: “[Deonte] Banks, [Nick] McCloud, [Dru] Phillips, [Cor’Dale] Flott and Simmons are locks, although it’s hard to feel great about this group after a rocky camp. The Giants need to add more talent at the position, whether that’s an established vet or a young player with upside.”

Is Gilmore that “younger player with upside,” or will the Giants look elsewhere to complete the room?

“The most likely path to adding a corner will come via the waiver wire,” Duggan agreed at the time. Adding: “[2023 sixth rounder Tre] Hawkins should make it as the last corner for now, but he could become vulnerable after the waiver wire is flooded with corners from other teams.”