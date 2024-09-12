Former Patriots Star Says Giants HC Job ‘Real Enticing’ for Bill Belichick

If the New York Giants’ 2024 campaign begins to tailspin the way 2023 did, there will be talk about another potential regime change at general manager and head coach — especially when you consider a few of the available HC options next offseason.

It’s no secret that Bill Belichick headlines that list, both in terms of resume and Big Blue roots. But how can one be sure that Belichick would even consider the Giants job? Let’s say president and CEO John Mara decided to move on from Brian Daboll.

Former New England Patriots star wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman hinted he would not only consider it, but revel in the opportunity during a guest spot with Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” on September 10.

“I think the situation has to be right,” Edelman told Cowherd after being asked which teams Belichick might come out of retirement to coach.

“Northeast probably helps — he’s got family there, that’s where all the family’s at,” the former NFL playmaker went on. Adding: “The real enticing one, to me, is if the New York Giants open up. And I am not calling for anyone’s job. I love Daboll. Daboll is my fav— but the fate of what they’ve put on the field… You’re going to go down with that ship.”

Ex-Patriots’ Julian Edelman: Bill Belichick ‘Loved the New York Football Giants’

After naming the Giants as his top candidate for Belichick, Edelman explained why he believes this future marriage is a real possibility.

“If [the Giants HC job] opens up — I remember vividly, anytime we played in New York or we played the Giants, you could just see a little, like, jingle in Belichick’s spirit. Because he loved talking about those old Giants teams and he loved talking about that organization,” Edelman said. “You could tell that he loved the New York Football Giants.”

“With everything that he exemplified from the old footage when he was the [NYG defensive coordinator],” he continued. “Like, he would bring up these old Giants’ [teams]. [Belichick] just loves the Giants.”

“So, I think that would be probably the place he would want to go to,” the former Patriot concluded.

Although he also noted that Belichick might not want to embark on a full rebuild — which is something the Giants post might involve. Citing the Dallas Cowboys as a much more contention-ready roster for him to potentially take over.

Personal Connection Between Bill Belichick & Brian Daboll Clouds Potential Giants Reunion

As mentioned above, Belichick has yet to come out and say whether or not he’d ever consider coaching the Giants. But part of his hesitance could have to do with Daboll.

After all, the current NYG head coach is an understudy of Belichick that spent 11 years of his career with him as a coaching assistant and positional coach. So, he’s likely rooting for him to succeed in New York, not get fired.

Don’t forget that Belichick famously texted Brian Flores by accident instead of Daboll, congratulating him on the Giants position before the offer was formally extended.

Despite the personal connection between Belichick and Daboll though, the legendary head coach might have even stronger ties to the Giants organization — having spent 12 seasons there from 1979 through 1990, which included his first defensive coordinator position. If that’s not enough of a link, just listen to the way Edelman talks about Belichick’s relationship with the Big Blue franchise.

On September 8, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Belichick “would like to return to coaching in 2025, but only in the right situations with good jobs.” Do the Giants still fit that description?