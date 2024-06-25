Recent Giants Draft Pick ‘Missed His Chance’ in 2023, Says Reporter

Sometimes, a year or two is all draft picks get to prove themselves in a league like the NFL, and that could be the case for one of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen’s inaugural selections if they don’t stand out during training camp.

On June 24, New York Giants beat reporter Ed Valentine argued that 2022 fifth rounder Marcus McKethan “missed his chance” to make an impact last year during an article with Big Blue View.

“Opportunity knocked for New York Giants guard Marcus McKethan last season,” Valentine began the column. “Unfortunately for him, after missing his entire 2022 rookie season with a torn ACL, he wasn’t ready to handle it.”

The NYG media member went on to question whether McKethan will ever get an opportunity like that again, and if he’ll even make the 53-man roster this summer after the franchise brought in a collection of veteran free agents. Interior backup candidates Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottmann and Jimmy Morrissey will likely serve as the prospect’s top competition for an active role in 2024.

“McKethan finished the [2023] season with a 45.4 Pro Football Focus grade, just 26.8 as a pass-blocker and 53.9 as a run-blocker,” Valentine noted. Adding that he was “charged with allowing two sacks and 17 total pressures in 245 pass-blocking snaps, an efficiency score of 95.8.”

“Life moves fast in the NFL,” the reporter stated later. Concluding: “The Giants replaced offensive line coach Bobby Johnson with Carmen Bricillo, and revamped the personnel by signing five experienced free agent offensive linemen. McKethan will have to impress to earn a job as a backup. He could land on the practice squad, or the roster of another team.”

Marcus McKethan Isn’t Only 2022 Draft Pick Giants Could Part Ways With After Training Camp

Sadly, McKethan is not alone. Schoen and Daboll had a total of 11 selections to work with in 2022, and at least three of them appear to be on the hot seat during training camp.

Along with McKethan, fellow fifth rounder and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson was a predicted cut within Dan Duggan’s initial 53-man roster projection via The Athletic.

“Davidson could sneak onto the roster again, but it’s reaching the point where the scholarships are running out for late-round draft picks who haven’t produced,” the beat writer reasoned after leaving him off the team.

Similarly, sixth-round linebacker Darrian Beavers faces an “uphill climb” to survive the cutdown according to Valentine. Who acknowledged that “there are only so many spots available” at the position during an article on May 31.

Granted, these were the last three picks of 2022 — and it’s not uncommon for late-round selections to miss the mark in the NFL — but when you pair these three with the struggles of classmates Evan Neal (round one) and Joshua Ezeudu (round three), this regime is not off to the best start drafting and developing.

Fortunately, there have been several positives from 2022, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson being the headliners. The Giants also found mid-to-late round contributors in cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, tight end Daniel Bellinger, safety Dane Belton and linebacker Micah McFadden.

Did the Giants Do Enough to Address the Offensive Line?

All eyes will be on Daniel Jones and the Giants offense in 2024. But for this unit to produce, the offensive line must hold up.

According to The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll, that’s Big Blue’s biggest concern ahead of training camp. Did they do enough to address the blocking unit?

“You could have asked the same question of the Giants for the past decade, and each season, the answer has remained no,” Carroll replied. “The Giants hope they finally got it right this year, particularly after investing in free agents Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor to fortify the unit.”

“Throughout the spring, Runyan lined up at right guard. Eluemunor assumed the left guard spot, which should create a formidable tandem with left tackle Andrew Thomas, assuming Evan Neal remains at right tackle,” she continued. “But that’s a big assumption. Will Neal play well enough to keep his job?”

Rightfully so, Carroll concluded that “the Giants can’t afford another season wrecked by poor offensive line play.” It’s time to fix this issue once and for all.