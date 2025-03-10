Hi, Subscriber

Giants ‘Likely’ to End Up With 1 of 2 QBs in Free Agency: Report

On the eve of NFL free agency, the New York Giants find themselves waiting on the decisions of different veteran quarterback options.

The New York Giants could finally make their veteran quarterback decision later today on March 10, as the legal tampering period opens up around the NFL. And according to ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan, it’ll most likely come down to one of two candidates.

“As we sit here 17 hours before the start of the free agent negotiating window, it appears the Giants are likely to end up with Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson as their free agent QB signing,” Raanan informed on the evening of March 9.

After the Combine, New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy shed some light on why the Giants’ veteran options are so limited heading into NFL free agency.

“‘I don’t think they will be anybody’s first choice,’ one NFL agent whose firm represents multiple quarterbacks told The Post at last week’s NFL Draft Scouting Combine,” Dunleavy relayed on March 4.

Quoting a second NFL agent, who vocalized concerns like; “Can they protect me? Who is calling the plays? How long are the head coach and general manager who sign me going to be there?”

“After coming up short in their pursuit of trading for Matthew Stafford, the Giants are doing homework on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Jameis Winston and others who might shake loose once free agency opens next Monday,” Dunleavy continued at the time. “But those quarterbacks — if they have other options — might see some of the same red flags that concerned Stafford enough to take less money and remain with the [Los Angeles] Rams.”

Now that list seems to have dwindled down to Rodgers and Wilson, with someone like Winston as a potential fallback plan if they don’t get either of them.

Giants Insider Highlights ‘Doomsday’ QB Scenario

We mention Winston as a possible emergency option because there is a “doomsday” scenario where the Giants don’t get any of the top candidates in free agency. SNY insider Connor Hughes made fans and followers aware of this concerning realization on March 9.

“Doomsday Giants scenario,” he outlined. “Sam Darnold to the [Seattle] Seahawks. Russell Wilson back to the [Pittsburgh] Steelers. Justin Fields to the [New York] Jets. Daniel Jones to the [Indianapolis] Colts. Aaron Rodgers to the [Minnesota] Vikings.”

“Not sure what that would leave NYG with,” Hughes concluded.

All of these potential outcomes have been reported as possibilities by NFL insiders too, so Hughes isn’t just making up these destinations out of thin air. And what if a franchise like the Cleveland Browns then re-signs Winston, just to add another wrinkle, and the Atlanta Falcons also refuse to cut Kirk Cousins?

All of these scenarios have a chance to occur, and that’s the scary part for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

