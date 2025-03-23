Giants Involved in Surprising $38.7M QB Update After Signing Jameis Winston

They went out and signed Jameis Winston, but the New York Giants aren’t done looking fo veteran quarterback help in 2025 NFL free agency.

In fact, Big Blue remain keen on 36-year-old Russell Wilson, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. He reported on Sunday, March 23 that “Per multiple sources, Wilson remains on the Giants’ radar screen — even after the signing of Jameis Winston.”

Florio also explained how the possibility of Wilson still winding up with the Giants “came up because, frankly, we removed the Giants from the list of teams looking for veteran quarterbacks. In response to our assessment that the Giants won’t be pursuing another veteran signal-caller, one source explained that Winston was signed to be the backup quarterback. And that Wilson should not be ruled out.”

An unnamed source quoted by Florio believes the Giants “are as much/more looking for a veteran starter than the Browns, definitely more than Vikings.”

This is becoming a familiar idea. News of Winston’s two-year deal was relayed with reports the Giants are still interested in acquiring Aaron Rodgers.

Ironically, Florio’s report also contained news that may spell the end of any pursuit of Rodgers.

Russell Wilson the Veteran QB Still on Giants’ Radar

The anonymous source Florio quoted “added that the Giants technically remain in the mix for Aaron Rodgers, but that it currently ‘seems unlikely’ he’ll go there.”

That would leave Wilson as the viable big-name passer still on the market who could interest the G-Men. Their interest would have to be strong to countenance Wilson’s market value, projected by Spotrac.com to be $38.7 million annually for two years.

It would be a lot of money to pay an ageing quarterback who still has a strong arm, but has been erratic in recent years. Especially when the same description applies just as easily to Winston, but he’s already on board for a fraction of the cost, at $4 million annually.

The Giants and Wilson have long had mutual interest, but adding him in front of Winston would be an expensive way to hedge their bets at football’s most important position.

Better general manager Joe Schoen considers a younger and more cost-effective option.

Jameis Winston Deal Gives Giants Draft Play

Bringing Winston on board positions the Giants to take a signal-caller for the future in the 2025 NFL draft. A prospect like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders has been gaining momentum as a probable pick for the Giants.

There is a ton of upside to securing a potential QB1 on a rookie contract. The flexibility under the salary cap it would afford the Giants would enable them to load up on bluechip talent at multiple positions a year from now.

Unfortunately for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, a year from now may be too late. Both are under pressure to win immediately.

Perhaps that pressure will force the Daboll and Schoen to double down on proven commodities at quarterback. Doing so will look like desperation and a muddled overall strategy at a time when the Giants need clarity and smart forward planning.

If there’s a quarterback the Giants like enough at the top of the first round, Schoen would be fulfilling his remit to a rebuilding franchise by taking him.