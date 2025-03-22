Hi, Subscriber

Giants Still Have Aaron Rodgers Plan After $8M Jameis Winston Deal

The New York Giants signed Jameis Winston, but still have a plan for Aaron Rodgers.

Winston’s deal with the Giants was confirmed on Friday, March 21 by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who quickly noted the move “doesn’t preclude them from making additional QB moves.”

Pelissero’s colleague Mike Garafolo offered more specifics on any additional decisions at quarterback. He reported “this does not change the #Giants’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers or alter any other possible QB routes. Just getting a veteran QB under contract in a QB room that only had Tommy DeVito coming into the day.”

While signing Rodgers may still be on the table, the Giants at least covered themselves. They did so by signing Winston on the same day Rodgers visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This article will be updated.

