NFL Insider Reveals Giants ‘Hoping’ for Super Bowl QB and Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants aren’t looking for half measures to solve their problems at quarterback. Instead, they are “hoping” one of two Super quarterbacks decides to join them, ahead of the Giants selecting Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft.

That’s according to Dianna Russini, Senior NFL Insider for The Athletic. She appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and told the host the Giants are “hoping that Russell Wilson or Joe Flacco decide to come to New York. I think that’s gonna wind up being one of their backup plans, one or the other.”

When pressed by Patrick about whether she thinks the Giants would still use the third-overall pick to take a quarterback, namely Sanders, Russini replied, “I do. I think they’ve always had, the focus has always been to get a quarterback here. I think they’ve aggressively called up to Tennessee, to try to move up. I don’t get the sense right now, out of Tennessee, they’ve made a final decision yet. I just know they haven’t, they’ve obviously have not made this trade. I think Tennessee winds up going quarterback, and I think the New York Giants do as well.”

Russini’s reference to the Tennessee Titans and the possibility of the Giants acquiring the No. 1 pick is intriguing. It would put Miami passer Cam Ward firmly in play for the Giants.

Yet, Russini’s views about Flacco, Wilson and Sanders are more significant. Especially since recent updates about the latter pair are promising for the Giants.

Latest Russell Wilson News Good for the Giants

A decision about their next quarterback is seemingly imminent for the Giants. Perhaps the acceleration in their plans has something to do with Wilson’s stance.

The 36-year-old, who has already visited with the team, favors joining Big Blue. That’s according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who told SportsCenter (h/t Bleacer Report’s Scott Polacek) how Wilson “sees the Giants as more of a viable option for him throughout this process.”

Wilson represents a viable veteran stop-gap for a QB-needy team, with Flacco as a contingency. Both have won Super Bowls, Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 season, one year after Flacco had led the Baltimore Ravens to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

How much each has left is open for debate, although Wilson proved he can still win games by helping the Pittsburgh Steelers reach the playoffs last season. He continues to throw the deep ball as well as anybody in the game and move the pocket when necessary.

What Wilson no longer offers is superior athleticism at the position. Nor does he possess true efficiency from the pocket.

Those are qualities the Giants may count on Sanders to provide.

Shedeur Sanders to Giants Gaining Momentum

Sanders is becoming a popular pick for the Giants. Both ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah have the Colorado prospect going to the Giants third overall.

Kiper described Sanders as “a super accurate passer (74.0% completion rate in 2024),” while Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports believes “Sanders has a good arm and is a tough operator from the pocket.”

Tice also has Sanders headed to New York. The pick would be a reach for some, but such is the imperative for the Giants to finally solve their issues at quarterback, a risk can’t be avoided.

Any risk would be mitigated somewhat by Sanders spending a season on the bench while Wilson or another strong-armed veteran who’s visited with the Giants, plays QB1 in 2025.