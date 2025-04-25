Russell Wilson Shares 2 Words on Giants Drafting Jaxson Dart

The honeymoon period — if there ever was one — has already come to an end for Russell Wilson and the New York Giants, as fans will no doubt be clamoring for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart at the first sign of trouble, and possibly sooner.

The Giants traded up to secure Dart last night on April 24, and the 21-year-old seemed very aware that he will begin his NFL journey as one of Wilson’s backups, along with veteran signing Jameis Winston. It was a classy move by the incoming first-round pick, and Wilson returned the favor publicly on April 25.

“Congrats fellas! 💪🏾💪🏾 🍎,” Wilson commented on X, sharing a Giants post that joked about selecting both Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Dart rather than one or the other. Wilson also tagged the X accounts of both Carter and Dart, welcoming them to the team.

Wilson has sometimes rubbed coaches and fans the wrong way throughout his career, but he’s never been accused of being a bad teammate. In fact, he’s generally been well-liked by the locker rooms he’s been a part of, and is often known for his positive energy and unwavering belief.

The Giants reportedly drafted Dart for some of the same reasons, so it’s possible the Ole Miss star can continue to develop as a leader while watching Wilson.

For now, it’s all smiles in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Giants Could Follow the Patrick Mahomes Development Plan & Redshirt Jaxson Dart for His Rookie Season

Although Wilson is expected to begin the season as the starter, it remains to be seen how long he’ll last in that role.

On April 25, ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan reminded fans that Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka took his time developing Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

“Something to keep in mind with Jaxson Dart: Mike Kafka was in charge of Patrick Mahomes’ developmental program as a rookie in KC,” Raanan wrote. “Can see him doing something similar [with] Dart + Giants. Have spoken to people who interviewed Kafka for jobs and they said his plan was VERY impressive.”

Mahomes started just one game as a rookie after sitting and watching behind Alex Smith. To this day, the two-time NFL MVP references how much that year helped him transition from college to the pros.

The Giants have the proper setup to do the same with Dart, but the X-factor is job security.

Giants Must Walk a Fine Line When It Comes to Benching Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both need to win football games in order to keep their jobs, and the same goes for Wilson.

In a way, that bonds the three figures as they go up against a daunting 2025 schedule. But at what point does Daboll turn to Dart?

If things are going poorly with Wilson at the helm, it’s possible Dart’s emergence could be enough to save Schoen and Daboll’s jobs — as well as the NYG season. Having said that, there’s a fine line between making a change and losing the locker room.

Veterans like Dexter Lawrence will no doubt gravitate toward a stable figure like Wilson after years of watching bad quarterback play. How would a player like that feel if Daboll had a very short leash before turning things back over to growing pains and a rookie?

It’s hard to answer that in April, but one thing is very clear. This will be the most important Giants storyline to watch in 2025.