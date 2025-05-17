Russell Wilson Is Proving He’s All in With the New York Giants

The New York Giants have the most difficult schedule in the league this season, according to the NFL’s predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams. It’s wild to think that a team that was tied for the No. 1 worst record in the NFL in 2024 could have the most difficult schedule, but that’s how things sometimes land, and several reports confirm that, yes, the Giants have a doozie of a schedule.

With that tough schedule, it’s a good thing that they have veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in the fold for at least one year. After parting ways with Daniel Jones during the 2024 season, the Giants made it through the end of their season without a main quarterback, which obviously had to change in 2025. Now, Wilson is proving that’s he’s all in with the Giants.

Russell Wilson is Living and Breathing the Giants

On Tuesday, March 26, the New York Giants announced that they had “agreed to terms with 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, pending a physical.” While not everybody will ever be happy with a decision in the NFL, there’s no denying that Wilson brings some pedigree that the Giants were missing before. Wilson, 36, has started in a total of 199 regular-season games with the Seahawks (2012-21), Broncos (2022-23) and Steelers (2024). He also has a 99.8 career passer rating. Oh, and there’s that little thing about him winning a Super Bowl.

Some Giants fans love the pick. “Our qb room was just upgraded significantly,” one commenter online exclaimed when the news was announced. “We have a pro bowl vet & a gunslinger locker room vet. Perfect mentors to help mentor the rookie qb. The best qb room we’ve had in a while. Experience, talent, aggressiveness & leadership. This is how you do it. Bring in the rookie.”

In this case, the feeling appears to be mutual. Wilson has been spotted at multiple Knicks playoff games to show his support for the Big Apple, including the final game of the Knicks vs. Celtics series on Friday, May 16.

Russell Wilson in Giants Gear Already

For Friday’s game, Wilson went the extra mile and was wearing Giants gear. It’s nice to see the passion, but it was met with mixed reviews. “Russell Wilson decked out in Giants gear before ever taking a snap is LOL funny,” one person commented on X. “Russell Wilson wearing a Giants letterman jacket. 0-17 incoming,” another stated with laughing face emojis, referring to a 0-17 record. Hopefully everyone will eat their words when the Giants make a Super Bowl run this season.

The Knicks games always draw a collection of celebrities, and that was certainly the case for Friday’s game. On top of Wilson, some of the other famous faces at the game were Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet and Lenny Kravitz.

Beating out the Celtics, the New York Knicks solidified their spot in the conference finals for the first time in 25 years. They also ended the one-year NBA title reign of the Boston Celtics, shutting them down hard with a 119-81 victory in Game 6. Now, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks will face the Indiana Pacers.