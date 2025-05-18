Russell Wilson Names the ‘Rock Star’ on the Giants’ Team

Back in March, the New York Giants answered many questions going into the 2025 season by announcing that the team had “agreed to terms with 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, pending a physical.” The team had been in need to a veteran quarterback ever since parting ways with Daniel Jones during the 2024 season, and now, they have one.

Wilson arrives in New York with a lot of experience, obviously. He has started in a total of 199 regular-season games with the Seahawks (2012-21), Broncos (2022-23) and Steelers (2024). He also has a 99.8 career passer rating. Wilson has also won a Super Bowl, so he knows how to play under pressure.

Wilson has been spotted at repeated Knicks playoff games, supporting his fellow New York City team and showing that he’s all in with the Giants. He even wore a slew of Giants gear when he attended the Knicks’ final game of their series against the Celtics on Friday, May 16. Now, Wilson is at it again and gushing over his upcoming season with the Giants.

Russell Wilson Talks About the New York Giants’ ‘Rock Star’

On Wednesday, May 14, Wilson appeared on ESPN and talked about the New York Giants’ difficult NFL schedule for 2025. Instead of looking at the fact that they have the hardest schedule in the league for 2025 in a negative way, Wilson says he’s excited for the chance to play these tough teams.

“The only way to win a bunch of games is to focus on right now, and that’s always the case during the season or whatever. We’re looking forward to playing against all of these good teams and who we can be,” Wilson said.

Elsewhere in the interview, he said, “If you’re a competitor, you don’t want it any other way. I want to play the best. To be the best, you got to try to beat the best.”

Wilson will be playing closely with New York Giants star Malik Nabers this season, and he is already saying glowing things about the budding player. In 2024, Nabers set an NFL record for receptions by a rookie wide receiver, so pairing him with Wilson could be golden.

“What I love about him, man, is that he can make every freaking play,” Wilson commented of Nabers. “I mean this guy is a rock star.”

Mentoring Budding Talent

One of the benefits of having Wilson in the fold isn’t just the playing power he can bring to the Giants today. He’ll also be valuable to have as a mentor to guys like rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants’ quarterback room is rounded out by Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito.

Wilson talked about working with Dart and said encouraging things about his new teammate. “He’s a young, bright kid,” said Wilson, who will be the starting quarterback for the Giants come September. “I’m looking forward to whatever way I can mentor and help him. That’s going to be fun. too.”

The NFL’s season begins with the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4, with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.