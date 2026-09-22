Giants Make Unexpected Decision on 6-Foot-8 Offensive Lineman

The New York Giants saw all of their momentum from their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys come crashing down in Week 2, as they suffered an ugly 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The loss itself is bad, but the Giants also suffered a bevy of injuries, which will make moving forward a bit more difficult than initially expected.

All eyes are obviously on Jaxson Dart, but he isn’t the only player who got banged up in this one. Along the offensive line, Andrew Thomas suffered a groin injury that forced him off the field sooner than expected, and with his status for Week 3 and beyond unknown, the front office decided to reunite with a player at this spot that they just released last week.

Giants Re-Sign Ryan Schernecke to Practice Squad

Key players were dropping like flies for New York on Monday night. In addition to Dart and Thomas, Malik Nabers and Brian Burns also went down with injuries in this game, while starting cornerback Deonte Banks didn’t even suit up due to a calf injury. The Giants saw injuries play a big role in their 2025 campaign, and once again, they are having an impact on the 2026 season.

With Thomas potentially set to miss time, New York decided it needed some more offensive line depth. Last week, the team released undrafted free agent Ryan Schernecke from its practice squad, which seemed like a somewhat foolish decision in the wake of Thomas’ aforementioned injury.

Well, Schernecke, who had been with the Giants since April prior to his release, didn’t get scooped up by a new team after he was released by the team. With that in mind, New York quickly arranged to bring him back to town, as he has been signed back to the practice squad now that Thomas may be forced to miss time.

“The Giants are signing OL Ryan Schernecke back to their practice squad after releasing him last week. He’d been with the team since signing as an undrafted free agent in April,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

John Harbaugh Searching for Answers Along the Giants’ Offensive Line

Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 22: New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the second half of a pre season game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Standing at 6-foot-8, Schernecke is a giant, and while he is a very raw prospect, the Giants are obviously going to see if they can help him turn into a mauler along the offensive line. The likelihood of Schernecke finding his way onto the field anytime soon is slim, but if he can keep developing behind the scenes, there’s no harm in having him in town.

The real takeaway from Schernecke’s signing is that New York seems to be signaling it needs help along its offensive line. That doesn’t necessarily mean Schernecke will be elevated to the active roster in the future, but it looks like the Giants have some questions that need to be answered at this position before they return to action in Week 3.