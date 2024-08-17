Former No. 3 Pick Named Potential Daniel Jones Replacement for Giants in 2025

S

ketchy performances, a lengthy injury record and a complex contract situation could prompt the New York Giants to replace Daniel Jones in 2025, possibly with former third-overall draft pick Sam Darnold.

It’s an idea put forward by ESPN’s Dan Graziano. He doesn’t believe the 2024 Giants will be “bad enough to land a super-high draft pick, leaving them to assess free agent options” to replace Jones next March.

Those options might include Dallas Cowboys’ starter Dak Prescott “if he makes it to the market.” Alternatively, the Giants could bring former New York Jets draft pick “Sam Darnold home to New York after Darnold has a big season in Minnesota and eventually gives way to J.J. McCarthy.”

Darnold will have ample opportunities to impress the Minnesota Vikings after this year’s 10th pick J.J. McCarthy landed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn meniscus requiring surgery.

Graziano views pursuing a veteran like 2018 top-three pick Darnold as the “most likely outcome” for the Giants. Jones’ recent history makes searching for a replacement a likely scenario, but things could change if the starter can stay healthy and recreate his career-best from the 2022 season.

It’s also worth asking if Darnold would truly be an upgrade over Jones.

Sam Darnold Not Necessarily an Upgrade

Darnold possesses intriguing physical tools, but he’s never come close to living up to his draft status. Instead, the ex-BYU standout has muddled his way through disappointing tenures with the Jets and Carolina Panthers.

He has the chance to redeem himself with the Vikings, but history is hardly on Darnold’s side. Especially when, as Warren Sharp of “Sharp Football Analysis” put it, “the NFL avg completion rate the last decade is 63.9% Sam Darnold played 66 games over 6 seasons he NEVER had 1 season with even 62% comp his career average is 59.7% comp that ranks #47 out of 48 QBs.”

Accuracy and efficiency haven’t been Darnold’s only problems. Staying composed under pressure has also been an issue.

As Athlon Sports’ Doug Farrar pointed out, “One of Sam Darnold’s issues is leaving the pocket when he doesn’t need to. He gets skittish, and it takes plays away. He had TE Johnny Mundt open for a touchdown on the stop route here, and didn’t appear to see it.”

While some of Darnold’s familiar failings have followed him to Minnesota, he is showcasing one area where he may be better than Jones. Namely, when it comes to arm strength.

Vikings’ All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson has talked up Darnold’s ability to throw the deep ball. Jefferson told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini for the “Scoop City” podcast how “the deep balls that he throw, it was right in the hands, and it feels like a soft pillow.”

Maybe Darnold has the arm strength the Giants will eventually crave to take full advantage of the big-play skills of this year’s first-round pick, Malik Nabers. He’s an electric playmaker who can help bring out the best in a true vertical threat like fellow wideout Jalin Hyatt.

Nabers and Hyatt ensure Jones has the weapons he needs to up his game as a thrower. If he can’t, the Giants will be trying to move on from No. 8 once the the ’24 campaign is in the books.

Daniel Jones Facing Prove-It Year

Jones needs to stay upright and protect the football. Two things he couldn’t do in 2023 when he took 30 sacks and threw six interceptions before a neck injury and torn ACL ended his season prematurely.

Those setbacks were enough to have the Giants step up their efforts to find a replacement. This year’s eventual No. 3 pick, Drake Maye, was even in the sights of Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll, before he was drafted by the New England Patriots.

The Giants won’t be thinking about moving on from Jones if he shows he can target Nabers and Hyatt. If he shows he can remain a potent threat as a running QB.

Even if he does, Jones’ health will be key to the Giants’ plans moving forward at football’s most important position. Those plans will be impacted by the nuances of Jones’ contract.

The grey areas are described by Graziano, who noted “the Giants would absorb a manageable $22.21 million in dead money on their 2025 cap if they release Jones after this season.”

A caveat is “of Jones’ $30 million salary in 2025, $23 million is guaranteed against injury — which means he gets that money if he can’t pass a physical next March. And of that $23 million, $12 million converts to a full guarantee on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. So the Giants will have to decide by mid-March whether they want to keep Jones around, and they’ll have to get him to next March healthy if they want the freedom to cut him without owing him that $23 million.”

It’s a lot for the Giants to think about, but the thought process probably shouldn’t involve Darnold. Not unless he wildly exceeds expectations in Minnesota.