Giants WR Makes One-Handed Touchdown Grab at OTAs [WATCH]

The New York Giants’ pass-catchers have been an early area of intrigue at Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this spring.

The latest wide receiver to make a highlight reel grab at practice was 2023 third rounder Jalin Hyatt, and boy was his one-handed touchdown catch impressive as the video quickly made rounds on May 31. The Giants social media team was the first to share the play on Friday afternoon.

With third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito slinging the rock, Hyatt got up high to snag a back corner dart, landing with both feet in bounds. “It was a ridiculously good catch by Jalin Hyatt despite pretty good coverage from Tae Banks in OTAs,” NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton weighed in live from the scene.

Stapleton also credited DeVito with a “better throw” than fans were acknowledging in his mentions.

“Banks has the play covered from the front and has Hyatt pinned near side/back corner of the end zone,” he explained. “[DeVito] puts the ball where only Hyatt can get it, and he does. You’ll take an incompletion over a potential [interception].”

Giants WR Competition Appears to Be Heating Up After Return of Darius Slayton

One day after Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton were seen producing solid gainers in practice, Hyatt got himself on the board. The Giants social media team shared video Nabers’ catch-and-run and Slayton’s sideline reception on May 30, in case you missed them.

Team reporter Dan Salomone also relayed that backup QB Drew Lock’s “best throw of the day” on May 30 was a long reception by fellow recent draft pick Wan’Dale Robinson. Salomone added that the link-up was placed “perfectly with velocity to get through the levels of the defense.”

Slayton’s return has heated things up at wide receiver. After accepting added incentives on his current deal, the veteran ended his mini holdout. ESPN NFL insider Field Yates provided details on the contract adjustment on May 30.

“Darius Slayton previously had $1.5M available in incentives, he now has $2.15M in incentives available,” Yates reported. “He has a chance to earn an extra $650K than his prior max compensation for 2024.”

Later, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan commented that “for Slayton to max out his existing $1.5M incentives, he’d need to reach 70 catches, 1K yards and 10 TDs.” Noting: “If this additional $650K is on top of those, he’s going to need to have a BIG year to earn more money.”

Duggan did clarify that it is “also possible that the existing incentives were just adjusted.”

Either way, it appears that Slayton is here to stay after an offseason of cut and trade speculation. And that means one less roster spot behind a likely NYG top four at the position (Nabers, Slayton, Hyatt and Robinson).

Giants Secondary Providing Strong Test for New-Look WR Corps at 2024 OTAs

OTAs and training camp are always a double-edged sword. Fans generally want their offense to do well, but not necessarily at the expense of a really poor defense — or vice versa.

Rest assured; the Giants secondary has held their own throughout OTAs according to team reporter John Schmeelk.

“The defensive backfield had a strong day in practice,” Schmeelk recapped on May 30. “[Safety] Dane Belton began the first part of team work by breaking on a short pass to Wan’Dale Robinson and nearly coming up with an interception.

“Deonte Banks played good coverage all afternoon. He ran step for step with Jalin Hyatt on a deep pass and undercut a throw to Darius Slayton. [And] fourth-year cornerback Stanley Thomas-Oliver prevented a completion to Miles Boykin, who otherwise has had a very productive set of OTAs.”

Schmeelk also noted that cornerback Darnay Holmes made “the play of the day” on Thursday.

The Giants.com reporter relayed that Holmes knocked a ball loose and then recovered it before bringing it back the other way. “I’m not sure he would have turned it into a touchdown off the takeaway, but it would have put the team in great field position,” Schmeelk said. “Holmes has been in the middle of the action on a lot of plays throughout the spring.”

The hope is that the Giants’ youngsters at wide receiver, cornerback and safety can continue to test each other as the spring and summer roll on. Improving two or three positions that were considered areas of need a few months ago.