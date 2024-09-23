Ex-Giants RB Saquon Barkley Sounds off on Malik Nabers’ 2-TD Performance

The New York Giants appear to have a superstar developing right before their eyes. Following up on his breakout performance in Week 2, first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers achieved his first two-touchdown effort in Week 3 — along with another 8 catches for 78 yards.

Needless to say, people are starting to take notice of Nabers around the NFL community and that includes fellow players. After the NYG win over the Cleveland Browns, the rookie received an unexpected shout-out from none other than ex-Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

“Ya gonna hate on it… but idc!!! He’s LIKE THAT!! 😤😤😤” Barkley wrote on X while reposting Nabers’ postgame message to fans.

It was an odd move considering how tumultuous of an offseason it has been for Barkley and Big Blue nation. Not to mention, division rivals don’t typically hype their competition on social media — and Barkley is now a key member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Giants fans, it’s Leek over here,” Nabers said in the post. “Got the dub. Let’s keep it working, let’s keep on moving.”

Giants Fans Unimpressed by Saquon Barkley Praise: ‘Stop Trying to Act Like [the] Nice Guy’

If Barkley was trying to curry favor with the Giants community after spurning it this spring, it doesn’t seem to have worked.

“Stop trying to act like nice guy u still went to the rival lmfao [expletive] outta here,” one fan commented to the tune of 1.3K likes and counting.

Another said: “Don’t [expletive] tweet my wr you snake🤡🤡🤡.” And a third questioned: “Why are you stalking the giants twitter.”

Finally, one user reminded Barkley that, “YOU NOT ON THE TEAM LIL BRO.”

Of course, there were a few reactions that were not quite as hostile, and Barkley’s initial post drummed up over 19,000 likes in three hours. But most Giants fans didn’t seem interested in making up with the former team leader turned rival.

Barkley was integral toward the Eagles’ narrow Week 3 victory over the New Orleans Saints, rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns — including a 65-yard TD run. Philadelphia currently leads the NFC East division with a 2-1 record.

Giants Insider Labels Malik Nabers NFL ‘Star’ After 3 Games, Notes Rookie Is on Pace for Over 1,500 Yards

After the Week 3 win, SNY Giants insider Connor Hughes wrote an entire article dedicated to Nabers — and the theme was that the rookie is already an NFL “star.”

“Tensions were already high inside the building when the Giants boarded their flight to Cleveland. This subdued them, even if just temporarily,” Hughes told readers. “But all of that feels secondary to Nabers.”

“The Giants have been void of game changers since Odell Beckham Jr. was jettisoned, coincidentally, to the Browns in 2019,” the article continued later. “There was Saquon Barkley, but injuries and poor line play held his talent back from manifesting on the field. Nabers is three games into his career. He is the Giants most dynamic offensive weapon.”

After detailing his in-game performance in Cleveland, Hughes noted Nabers’ current rookie projections.

“Nabers has 23 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns through the first three games of his NFL career,” the reporter relayed. “He’s the first player in NFL history, per ESPN Stats and Information, to have 20 catches and three touchdowns in his first three games. Nabers is on pace for 130 catches, 1,535 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.”

Hughes finished by concluding that Nabers is “the player this franchise has been looking for.”

“A true difference maker,” he went on. “[Nabers is] already this good. He’s only going to get better. And when the Giants do turn this around – he’ll be a big reason why.”