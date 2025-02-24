NFL Insider Confirms Giants as 1 of 4 Known Suitors Pursuing $160 Million QB

The New York Giants’ interest in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been rumored for weeks — ever since star wide receiver Malik Nabers hinted that he prefers a Stafford trade during Super Bowl media week — but there was confirmation of said interest on February 24.

“The teams you’d suspect would have their hat in the ring [for Stafford] have, indeed, thrown their hats in the ring,” Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer reported on Monday morning. “The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and others have shown interest.”

“What’s hard to know now, though, is what the Rams would be willing to take to part with Stafford,” Breer went on. “If it’s a first-round pick, would the aforementioned teams still be willing to do a deal at more than $50 million per year? And if that first-round pick is in the top 10, as is the case with three of the aforementioned four teams, would the Rams be willing to take a 2026 pick instead of one this year? And if not, how in the world do the Rams fix this with Stafford?”

Stafford signed a $160 million contract extension with the Rams in 2022. This long-term marriage was revised last offseason, per Over the Cap, pushing “$5 million forward from 2025 and lowering the cap charge for 2024 by $3.33 million.”

“Stafford received $40 million fully guaranteed at signing including a $23.5 million salary in 2024 and a $4.0 million roster bonus in 2025,” per OTC. The two sides are currently working toward another contract revision in 2025, as Breer explained that it’s “awfully unlikely” a veteran will play on this sort of “Band-Aid” type adjustment the following year.

Latest on Rams & Matthew Stafford, According to NFL Insider Albert Breer

So, we know the Giants are at least doing their due diligence on a Stafford trade, as are the Browns, Raiders and Steelers — at a minimum. We also know that the Rams want a first-round pick back if they part ways with the Super Bowl champion QB.

There are still other variables we don’t know, like would the Rams take a future first rounder as Breer mentioned? Or would that high asking price lower if everyone refused it?

For now, though, everyone will have to wait and see if Los Angeles and Stafford can work something out. Here was the latest from Breer on that front.

“I’m not sure how the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford put this whole thing back together, but it’s going to take some work this week,” Breer wrote on February 24. “And that, as I see it, is because Los Angeles, at this point, is working with a quarterback who knows what his value is to the other teams.”

“During the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX, Stafford’s camp got permission from the Rams to talk to other teams—so his reps have already had two weeks to test the market and see who’d be willing to give up trade compensation and a big, new contract to land the 37-year-old star,” the insider explained. “It’s only steeled belief that, given the changing conditions of quarterback cost, he should be among the nine signal-callers now on deals averaging over $50 million per year.”

“So here we are now, with Stafford having knowledge on what other teams are willing to pay him, and the Rams sitting there with a strong, young roster, and a timeline that doesn’t quite match up with Stafford’s, and a lot of water under the bridge,” Breer noted later.

Giants Have Laid Groundwork for Matthew Stafford Trade

Whether you want to look at Nabers’ comments or the Giants hiring Stafford’s brother-in-law, it’s no secret that Big Blue has laid the groundwork to acquire the star signal-caller.

On the flip side, some have rumored that they could see former New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers replacing Stafford in Los Angeles on a much more affordable contract. It’s all sort of coming together, at least on paper.

Unfortunately for the Giants, nothing is set in stone until the Rams finally decide they cannot come to terms with Stafford. And even then, NYG will have to compete with at least three other franchises who might be just as desperate for an experienced QB as they are.

“Stafford really likes Southern California,” Breer concluded on February 24. “[Rams head coach Sean] McVay likes having Stafford. And over the next week or so, we’ll probably get a better idea on whether that’ll be enough to push a marriage that’s worked out really well for four years into a fifth season.”