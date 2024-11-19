Giants Tabbed to Sign Former 1st-Rd Pick as ‘Bridge QB’ Before Daniel Jones Exit

The New York Giants finally called time on the Daniel Jones era, but what’s next for Big Blue at quarterback? Well, one team reporter predicts the Giants will sign former 11th-overall pick Justin Fields to bridge the gap between Jones leaving for the AFC, and a top-10 selection in the 2025 NFL draft eventually taking the reins.

That’s the bold outline from Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He laid out the succession plan, along with tabbing Jones for a backup role with the Denver Broncos.

Duggan told readers to “Get your bookmarks ready for future reference, here’s my super early prediction on how the Giants’ QB situation shakes out over the next six months*: Justin Fields is signed as the bridge QB, they take a QB in the top 10 (too early to even guess who), Daniel Jones lands in Denver as Bo Nix’s backup. *This is assuming Schoen and Daboll are back.”

Get your bookmarks ready for future reference, here’s my super early prediction on how the Giants’ QB situation shakes out over the next six months*: Justin Fields is signed as the bridge QB, they take a QB in the top 10 (too early to even guess who), Daniel Jones lands in Denver… — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 18, 2024

The last line is key. Duggan is proceeding under the assumption current general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll return next season.

Team president John Mara has indicated the duo will be back, but Schoen and Daboll were the driving forces behind handing Jones a bumper contract in 2023 and overseeing an 8-19 record since.

Justin Fields an Intriguing Option for Giants

Whether Fields qualifies as a credible stop-gap is open for debate. The player selected in the first round by the Chicago Bears back in 2021 is currently backing up Russell Wilson for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fields lost the starting job to Wilson this season and has now been reduced to fronting a sub-package of gadget plays. Most of those plays are designed QB runs to take advantage of Fields’ mobility.

The strategy makes sense on one level and also explains why Fields might appeal to the Giants. Daboll is used to working with dual-threat quarterbacks.

He helped Josh Allen become a Pro Bowler when Daboll served as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Jones, for all his failings as a passer, has remained a key part of the Giants’ rushing attack on Daboll’s watch.

Fields is a solid scheme fit, but his penchant for turnovers, one interception and six fumbles this season, make him arguably as big a risk as Jones. The latter is out because he couldn’t protect the football, make the right reads and stay accurate.

Giants No Longer Have to Decide About Daniel Jones

Relegating Jones to third-string duties not only saves the Giants the risk of having to pay an expensive injury guarantee in his contract, worth $23 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

It also means no more waiting for No. 8 to come good. Waiting on Jones realizing his potential has been an arduous journey for the Giants.

As NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton noted, “when Jones was at his best – he was good enough to tease you that something greater was on the horizon. Then the gaps (injury/inconsistent play) made me look like I jumped the gun every time.”

Jones landing in Denver would make him the Broncos problem. Leaving the Giants to focus their attention and efforts on waiting for the next supposed QB saviour to make the grade.

Trusting Schoen and Daboll to identify and develop the future franchise quarterback, the way Duggan envisaged, is a risky proposition.

Like Stapleton and many others, Daboll and Schoen fell for the false promise of Jones. Coach and GM have also chosen Tommy DeVito to finish this season ahead of Drew Lock, despite handing the backup $5 million in free agency.

Those are two strikes against this regime when gauging talent and potential at football’s most important position. If Schoen and Daboll are lucky enough to get a third chance, Fields will be a tough sell.