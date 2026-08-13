New York Giants Sign Super Bowl Champion Safety in Roster Shuffle

The New York Giants made a flurry of roster moves on Thursday, including adding a pair of players to their secondary ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Giants.com’s Dan Salomone, the Giants signed safety Ugo Amadi and cornerback Sam Webb while releasing cornerbacks DJ James and David Long.

“Ugo Amadi has been around since 2019 & most recently with the Saints,” Giants Nation Pod’s Bobby Skinner wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Only played 1 snap last year on defense but had 59% of the snap share in 2024. Sam Webb started 2 games for the Browns at CB last season including a FR TD.”

Amadi won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2022 season.

Amadi Drafted After Earning All-Pac-12 Honors

Amadi, 5-foot-9 and 201 pounds, was selected in the 4th round (No. 132 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks after earning All-Pac-12 honors at Oregon in 2018.

He played 3 seasons for the Seahawks and has also played for the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, and Chiefs.

“Amadi lacks a clean fit from a positional standpoint, but he’s a productive player with good toughness who improved each season,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2019. “He lacks recovery burst and the height to handle downfield jump-balls and he lacks coverage twitch against slots, but he’s strong and physical in press and is a willing run supporter which gives him a shot as a sub-package down safety with punt return talent.”

Webb, 6-foot and 194 pounds, leaped from NCAA Division II to the NFL, where he was an All-MIAA pick at Missouri Western in 2021. He made the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent 3 seasons there along with stints on the Carolina Panthers, Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos.

The Giants host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in the 1st of 3 preseason games, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. EST on ESPN Unlimited.