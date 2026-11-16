Few things are likely to annoy John Harbaugh more than errors on special teams, so the New York Giants’ head coach moved quickly after recent struggles in the area of the game he knows best by swiping a 252-tackle special teams demon from the Minnesota Vikings.

Harbs and the Giants added safety Tavierre Thomas off the Vikes’ practice squad on Monday, November 16, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Thomas was a free agent after the 2018 NFL draft, and while he’s barely made dent as a defensive back in the pros, the 30-year-old has obvious value to Big Blue at a niche position in football’s third phase.

The Giants need a spark of some kind in this area after special teams proved vulnerable during the 24-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders in Week 10. A shanked punt by normally reliable All-Pro Jordan Stout proved decisive on Thursday Night Football, as did yet more gaffes from rookie placekicker Dominic Zvada.

Harbaugh has continued to defend Zvada, but the coach who built his reputation as a special teams guru with the Philadelphia Eagles isn’t about to stop searching for ways to improve the Giants’ rebuilding unit.

Tavierre Thomas Fits Need for Giants

What’s interesting about the acquisition of Thomas is his specific fit on special teams. As Schefter’s colleague Jordan Raanan pointed out, former Ferris State stud Thomas “is a guy who could help on special teams, specifically as a gunner on the punt team.”

Tavierre Thomas is a guy who could help on special teams, specifically as a gunner on the punt team. #Giants https://t.co/LNnuMZt5xU — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 16, 2026

Using overtly physical players to win in kick coverage is becoming a theme for Harbaugh’s Giants. The 64-year-old has already reclassified a second-round draft bust into a force covering kickoffs.

Now it looks as though Harbaugh believes the punt coverage group needs a similar infusion of muscle. Thomas can provide it because the ex-Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB has ample experience mixing it amid the chaos of the return game.

That experience has yielded 2,264 snaps on special teams, according to Pro Football Reference. Thomas used most of those snaps to get downhill in a hurry and make a hit, but he also returned 10 punts for 204 yards in a Browns uniform back in 2019.

The Giants could use some return help after Charlie Jones returned one punt for just two yards against the Commanders. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only problem Harbaugh saw on special teams.

John Harbaugh Wants Special Teams Fixes

A litany of gaffes by the Giants’ special teams was highlighted by the previously outstanding Stout slicing a punt only 12 yards in the fourth quarter. It gave the Commanders a short field they didn’t waste, driving a mere 38 yards for the winning touchdown caught by Stefon Diggs.

Zvada had already missed a 33-yard field goal in the opening quarter, before he sent a kickoff out of bounds during the final period, albeit thanks to a heads-up play by Diggs’ fellow wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.

Harbaugh won’t tolerate this many mistakes for much longer. The former Super Bowl-winning head coach of the Baltimore Ravens has long prided himself on excellent special teams play, so the Giants’ unit needs to rebound fast.

Perhaps Thomas will get the chance to help.