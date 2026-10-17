Giants Have ‘Awesome’ New Way to Use Draft Bust

Salvaging disappointing draft picks in creative ways is becoming a theme for New York Giants’ head coach John Harbaugh, who’s found an “awesome” way to use an underachieving second-round selection.

Harbaugh’s expertise in a niche area of the game is helping tight end Theo Johnson flourish in a useful new role for Big Blue. The player selected 108th overall in the 2024 NFL draft has never made the grade as a game-changing tight end, but Johnson’s been finding a new home in football’s third phase.

Unfortunately, that home will be vacated against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. Johnson is ruled out of the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 18 with a neck injury, per Giants.com Managing Director Dan Salomone.

It’s a blow because, as NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton reported, “his emergence as an asset on special teams has actually made the 25-year-old Johnson a more valuable player to John Harbaugh’s Giants.”

Harbaugh’s making a happy habit of finding niche roles to get draft flops onto the field and playing to their strengths. Johnson might be his best reclamation project yet.

Theo Johnson’s Reinventing Himself in New Ways

Johnson’s demonstrating value as a formidable member of the Giants’ kickoff and punt-coverage units. Harbaugh told Stapleton, “[Johnson’s] been adamant about wanting to be out there on those phases. When he’s running down on kickoff coverage, he’s running people over and making tackles. It’s been awesome to see. I wouldn’t want to stand in front of him, trying to block him on kickoff returns. It’s just awesome.”

The willingness of a skill-player to mix it in the meat grinder of kick coverage will appeal to Harbaugh. He established his coaching credentials as a special teams guru for the Philadelphia Eagles back in the day, and Harbs has made improving the unit a priority for the Giants.

Harbaugh and special teams coordinator Chris Horton have gone all in on making Johnson a core member of special teams. They’ve handed him 71 snaps across “five units (kickoff coverage, kickoff return, punt coverage, punt return and field goal), learning all of those phases but field goal from scratch,” per Stapleton.

The latter summed up the change in Johnson’s workload by pointing out how, “A year after logging exactly zero snaps on special teams, only teammates Elijah Campbell, Nic Jones, Zaire Barnes and rookie Jack Kelly have played more.”

Newest Special Teams Member is Already a Force

Johnson is getting onto the field for special-teams work because of the key attributes he brings to Horton’s unit. Those attributes are headlined by physicality.

He’s a 6-foot-6, 264-pounder who’s “big, fast and physical,” according to Horton. Johnson’s a weapon for the Giants when he’s getting downhill to disrupt a return.

It’s why he “has two tackles on kickoff coverage, and he has drawn numerous double teams in the middle of the field, attracting attention away from more experienced members of the unit,” per Stapleton.

Johnson’s also been invaluable keeping blockers off Giants’ returners. He believes it’s a part of the game where his massive frame counts, telling Stapleton, “You don’t want a smaller guy taking on a double team because he’s gonna get washed back 10 yards.”

Work like this has all been part of Johnson’s learning curve on special teams. His education has included realizing, “There’s more technique and strategy involved [on coverage teams] than, ‘Hey, go obliterate somebody.'”

This attitude is why Johnson’s presence will be missed on special teams against the Saints. His absence will also be felt on offense, where the Giants are creatively using their tight ends to help free their most dynamic playmaker.

Giants Using Multiple Tight Ends in Interesting Ways

The Giants have long waited for Johnson to emerge as a breakout receiving threat. It hasn’t happened, and Johnson even began the season looking like a viable trade candidate.

He ultimately stayed put and even reeled in this touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

This was a reminder of what Johnson can do as a size mismatch in the passing game. More opportunities like this remains sparse when the depth chart’s headlined by Isaiah Likely, one of Harbaugh’s favorites from his days with the Baltimore Ravens.

Likely and another former Raven, All-Pro Patrick Ricard, are part of an increasingly useful multiple-tight end set. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s using three-tight end personnel to show defenses run-heavy looks, before spreading the field to create favorable, one-on-one matchups in coverage.

The most favorable of those matchups is fundamentally changing the role of the Giants’ No. 1 wide receiver. Likely, Ricard and veteran blocker Chris Manhertz can continue the trend in Johnson’s absence.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh and Horton will be eager to get Johnson back in his new role on special teams.