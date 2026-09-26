Former Giants Fan Favorite WR Receives Major Career News Ahead of Week 3

The New York Giants have endured a difficult week in the buildup to their upcoming contest against the Tennessee Titans. The team has lost its starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart, for the rest of the season to a knee injury, resulting in much of the excitement that was built up after its Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys dissipating into thin air.

While things aren’t exactly going according to plan for the Giants, one of their old friends has actually received some good news ahead of Week 3. That would be former fan favorite wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who is now a member of the New York Jets. After not playing in Weeks 1 or 2, it seems like some injuries could open the door for Shepard to make his season debut with NYG’s cross-town rival.

Former Giants WR Sterling Shepard Gets Elevated to Jets’ Active Roster

A second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Shepard spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Giants. While he never managed to truly become the team’s No. 1 option in the passing attack, Shepard was a reliable secondary option for New York. His best season came in 2018 when he caught 66 passes for a career-high 872 yards and four touchdowns.

Injuries resulted in Shepard playing in only 10 total games in 2021 and 2022, and while he suited up in 15 games in 2023, he only caught 10 passes for 57 yards and one touchdown. That led Shepard to spend the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he managed to reestablish himself as a quality secondary target.

Shepard remained unsigned into September this year before the Jets decided to scoop him up due to injuries mounting in their wide receiver room. With Adonai Mitchell questionable to play in Week 3, NYJ decided to add some depth at this spot, prompting the team to elevate Shepard from the practice squad to the active roster for this game.

With wide receiver AD Mitchell listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Lions, the Jets signed WR Jamaal Pritchett to their active roster and elevated WR Sterling Shepard from their practice squad,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Sterling Shepard Aiming to Make the Most of New Opportunity With the Jets

Getty New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

Mitchell could still wind up playing on Sunday, which would likely limit Shepard’s action on the field, but if he can’t go, that could result in the veteran pass catcher quickly getting himself involved in the passing attack. Garrett Wilson is the de facto leader of this group, with Isaiah Williams, Malik McClain, and Jamaal Pritchett also factoring into the mix.

Considering how he’s already 33 years old and went most of the offseason without finding a new home, this could be Shepard’s last shot at carving out a consistent role for himself in the NFL. Regardless of what happens, he will be remembered fondly by the Giants and their fans, but if he winds up being active on Sunday, these folks may find themselves in the odd position of rooting for someone on the Jets.