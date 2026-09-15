Jets Sign 26-TD WR After Rash of Injuries Before Packers Game

The New York Jets have added some much-needed reinforcements.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo shared on X that the Jets are signing veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard to the practice squad.

This addition comes at a perfect time for the Jets. Before the Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans, the Jets placed veteran pass catcher Tim Patrick on injured reserve. He will be out for a minimum of the next three games. The earliest he could return is the Week 5 home game against the Cleveland Browns.

Rookie Omar Cooper Jr got hurt during the season opener. He is considered “week-to-week” with an ankle sprain, but those can be tricky.

A Reliable Veteran Presence

Shepard, 33, entered the NFL as the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

He has spent 10 years at the NFL level; the 2026 campaign is set to be his 11th season. Shepard was with the New York Giants for the first eight years of his career. He then spent two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Most recently, Shepard was on the Houston Texans for a week at the end of August.

In his career, he has appeared in 117 games and has made 81 starts. During that stretch, Shepard was targeted 672 times, catching 443 receptions for 4,800 receiving yards and scoring 25 receiving touchdowns. Shepard has also toted the rock 36 times for 274 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

The talented pass catcher listed at 5-foot-10 and weighing 194 pounds has never been an elite talent. He has never received a Pro Bowl nomination or an All-Pro nod. However, he has delivered a reliable floor.

Across the first five years of his career, Shepard had at least 57 catches, at least 576 receiving yards, and at least two touchdowns in each of those seasons.

Since 2021, there has been a noticeable drop-off in his production. That has been in part due to injuries and inconsistency. He hasn’t started more than six games over the last five years.

Social Media Reactions to This New Addition

“That’s an interesting one: Sterling Shepard to the Jets practice squad with Omar Cooper expected to miss some time,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic posted.

That’s an interesting one: Sterling Shepard to the Jets practice squad with Omar Cooper expected to miss some time. https://t.co/1Q6mpj2g53— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 15, 2026

“Jets address their WR depth by adding a familiar name to NY fans,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said.

Jets address their WR depth by adding a familiar name to NY fans https://t.co/53z93GjuKR— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 15, 2026

“I like this a lot for the #Jets. Shepard had a solid season last year with 39 receptions, 371 yards and 1 touchdown,” Optimistic Jets said on X.

I like this a lot for the #Jets. Shepard had a solid season last year with 39 receptions, 371 yards and 1 touchdown https://t.co/9SWOKSgjAQ— Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) September 15, 2026

“Shep! I thought Darius Slayton. Wrong ex Giant,” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post wrote.

When the Jets were experiencing injury issues at WR, one of the most popular solutions on social media was former Giants WR Darius Slayton. Instead, the Jets opted for a different former longtime Giants pass catcher.

“Needed a veteran depth piece with Cooper and Patrick down as a WR4 type for a few weeks. Makes sense with his background in the slot,” NFL analyst Will Parkinson explained.