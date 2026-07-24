Giants Announce Injury News on 3 Players Before Training Camp Starts

The New York Giants have high hopes for the 2026 campaign, and it’s not too hard to see why. With a talented young core group of players in town, there’s reason to believe that veteran head coach John Harbaugh can take this group to the next level. Of course, one of the keys for the Giants involves staying healthy this season.

New York already has several players recovering from injury who will have a lot of attention on them during training camp, such as Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo. They aren’t the only guys the Giants will be easing into the action, though, as the team recently revealed that three players will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Giants Place 3 Players on PUP List

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The Giants only went 4-13 last season, but they had about as encouraging a season as you can have when you win that few games. The team believes it has found its quarterback of the future, Jaxson Dart, and it has a plethora of young guys around him, such as Nabers and Skattebo, who should be able to grow alongside him for years to come.

New York had several holes on its roster last year, but it was also hit hard by injuries. The new campaign hasn’t even begun, but there are notable injury situations revolving around this team. Now, there’s a new batch of concerns, as the Giants revealed that three players are going to begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

That group features tight end Thomas Fidone II and defensive linemen Sam Roberts and Roy Robertson-Harris. Of that group, Robertson-Harris is the most notable absence of the bunch, as he started all 17 games for the Giants last season at the defensive tackle position. While these guys can be activated off this list at any time, they aren’t ready to begin participating in the action as training camp gets underway.

“The New York Giants placed the following three players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before the start of training camp next week in West Virginia: TE Thomas Fidone II, DL Sam Roberts, DL Roy Robertson-Harris,” Dan Salomone wrote for the team’s official website.

Should the Giants Be Concerned About These New Injury Updates?

In a perfect world, the Giants would have all of their players on the field to start training camp, but this is football, and there’s no such thing as perfect, especially when it comes to the injury department. The good news is that there is still a lot of time for these to get back on the field, so as of right now, there shouldn’t be much concern.

While Fidone and Roberts are likely competing for roster spots, Robertson-Harris figures to be a big part of the defensive line rotation, which makes him a player fans will likely be keeping an eye on over the coming days. Details on their respective injury statuses aren’t truly known, but as the action gets underway, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see each of these three guys make their return to the field in the near future.