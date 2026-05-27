Giants Legend Downplays Recent Locker Room Drama

The New York Giants have been a major talking over the past few days following Jaxson Dart’s appearance at a rally for president Donald Trump. While one former player voiced his disapproval of the internal fallout, others aren’t so quick to rush for the panic button.

On May 26th, Tiki Barber hopped on ‘WFAN Sports Radio’ to share his thoughts regarding the discourse surrounding Dart and Abdul Carter. He doesn’t see much issue with how things unfolded and doesn’t believe the locker room has anything to worry about moving forward.

“No, not at all,” Barber said when asked if the Giants have a locker room issue. “It’s the social media world. Trust me, people have said worse about Jaxson Dart on social media. I know people want to make this a big deal and say Abdul Carter was wrong. No you weren’t, you were just a kid living your life, get over it.”

Carter and Dart seem to have buried the hatchet, as the former took to social media over the weekend to tell the world the two cleared the air on how things unfolded.

Boomer Esiason Points Blame at Abdul Carter for Giants Drama

As the football world continues to discuss the events that transpired this weekend, both Giants players have had blame cast on them for causing an off-field distraction. Some feel Dart is at fault for appearing with such a polarizing figure in President Trump, while others think Carter shouldn’t have made his public remarks.

While on sports radio Tuesday, former Giants QB Boomer Esiason pointed the finger at Carter for creating this stir. He held nothing back when giving his thoughts on the former first-round pick’s decision to react to Dart’s appearance online.

“This was a real error on the part of Abdul Carter,” Esiason said. “To put this out like a child on social media is ridiculous. Then when I heard they spoke man to man, there was only one man on that call, and that was Jaxson Dart.”

Hall of Fame RB Gives his Take on Giants’ Situation With Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter

Another former player who was asked to weigh in on this situation was longtime NFL running back Jerome Bettis. Given Dart and Carter’s standing on the team, he urged the two to work through things as they get ready to take the field together again.

“When the season starts, they gonna have to come together and find common ground. Because ultimately, you got to be able to trust your teammates,” Bettis said in a recent interview. “Both of these are going to have to be leaders of their respective sides of the ball so they’ve got to find a way to come together. Because the only way it works is that the whole team is working towards one goal.”

As a pair of recent first-round picks, Dart and Carter are both in the Giants’ long-term plans as they build out their young core. That said, as Bettis stated, they’ll need to be able to put aside their differences if the team is going to operate at its highest level.