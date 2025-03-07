‘Timeline’ Hurts Giants Chances of Acquiring $40 Million Quarterback

The New York Giants aren’t short of options for getting better at quarterback this offseason, but a damaging timeline hurts their chances of adding $40 million Atlanta Falcons passer Kirk Cousins.

That’s according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He reacted to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo telling colleague Peter Schrager he expects Cousins to “play hardball, he’s got that no-trade clause. Atlanta’s saying they’re going to sit on him, so they’ll sit on him for a while, and then through the draft, then I think he’s gonna make his decision at that point.”

Wrote this the other day. Not sure Atlanta even releases him, but if they do, think he'll wait to pick his next spot. Don't see his timeline working for the Giants, who are going to need to sign a vet before the draft (which really means next week) https://t.co/GhZXFHhi0i pic.twitter.com/7JZFhVs54F — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 6, 2025

Cousins rates as a surprise name to even be in the mix to play for the Giants this season. Especially when rumors about interest in four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers just won’t go away.

What’s interesting is that while Rodgers boasts the greater pedigree, Cousins is no slouch. He’s also somebody who’d rock up at MetLife Stadium with less baggage, as well as a point to prove after losing the starting job with the Falcons last season, despite some stellar performances.

Kirk Cousins Worth Patience for a QB-Needy Team

Garafolo’s take on Cousins staying put with the Falcons for now echoes what ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported. He spoke on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” on Tuesday, March 4 (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick) and revealed, “They’re not letting him go anywhere,” Schefter said. “We’ll see if they continue to uphold that stance in the days and weeks to come. Kirk Cousins obviously, I’m sure, doesn’t want to be there. He wants a chance to play. But by the time Atlanta moves off him, if it even moves off him, these musical chairs might be filled up with other players. And that’s why I’m sure Kirk Cousins would rather be let go sooner rather than later. But because of the money they paid him a year ago in free agency, he may not get that wish.”

The money Schefter spoke of includes Cousins carrying a cap hit worth $40 million for 2025, according to Spotrac.com. It’s a lot to pay an intended backup, so Cousins will be released, but when is the key, with the Giants having incentive to wait.

Cousins is 36 and was unseated by rookie Michael Penix Jr., but Cousins is still a quality quarterback at the pro level. One who’s been to a quartet of Pro Bowls and has thrown for over 4,000 yards in a single season seven times during his career.

Cousins offered a reminder of his enduring talents by burning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 509 yards and four touchdowns in Week 5. As Next Gen Stats detailed, Cousins did all of his damage “within the pocket.”

Competency from the pocket has been in short supply for the Giants for years. Cousins can be prolific on platform, but he also knows how to move the pocket.

That knowledge comes from years operating the rollout-based passing game preferred by San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and his Los Angeles Rams counterpart Sean McVay.

Cousins played for both during his days in Washington, when he began compiling a 5-5 record against the Giants, per StatMuse. The same source also shows Cousins has thrown for 2,632 yards and 13 touchdowns against Big Blue.

He may not be as effective as he once was, but as a stop-gap starter and eventual mentor for a potential draft pick, Cousins would be a safe option for the Giants. Safety first makes sense, although beleaguered general manager Joe Schoen may prefer a headline move for Rodgers.

Giants Still Keen on Aaron Rodgers

The Giants might be starting to think adding Rodgers “makes sense to us too,” according to Rapoport. He spoke on an edition of “The Insiders” on Thursday and outlined some of the risk and reward of acquiring Rodgers.

Rapoport believes “if you’re the New York Giants, you say, ‘alright, what are we dealing with? We have the best quarterback that we can possibly get vs. he’s on The Pat McAfee Show once a week'”

Continuing his endorsement of the Giants pursuing Rodgers, Rapoport also noted, the 41-year-old “likes things a certain way. Okay, well he’s very good. Sometimes he talks about plant medicine. Okay, that’s really not a big deal. That’s actually becoming more popular in our society.”

There are risks to the distractions that come with the territory when Rodgers is your quarterback. Nonetheless, indulging some of those risks could be worth it if it meant the Giants reuniting Rodgers with a three-time All-Pro who’s his favorite receiver.

The blockbuster duo didn’t turn the New York Jets into winners, but they could be a quick fix to ease the considerable pressure on Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.