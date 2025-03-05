Hi, Subscriber

Giants Insider Does Total 180 on Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers appears to be a real quarterback option for the New York Giants.

The latest New York Giants quarterback hype — not including the draft — has surrounded two veteran stopgaps. Those QBs are former Super Bowl champions Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, who would both hopefully serve as a bridge to a rookie.

There’s been plenty of Wilson smoke for a while now, but the Rodgers rumors began after the news that Matthew Stafford is staying in Los Angeles, and they’ve gained steam since last week.

On March 4, veteran Giants insider Art Stapleton (NorthJersey.com/The Record) did a bit of a 180 on Big Blue potentially pursuing Rodgers.

“Was told last week that Aaron Rodgers was closer to being a last resort for Giants than the next man up in QB search at that moment, but cautioned the situation was fluid and moving fast,” Stapleton noted on X, adding: “Well, here we are.”

Within an accompanying article, Stapleton went on to admit that Rodgers’ possible “presence as a Giant may have been undersold just a bit.” Explaining: “The situation was fluid and moving fast, and now Rodgers appears to be as viable as any other option, certainly a possibility with free agency approaching.”

Later in the article, he continued with more on Rodgers and Wilson.

“The Giants are not ruling out anything with regard to their quarterback pursuit, and that includes Rodgers and Russell Wilson, who visited the Giants last offseason before signing with the [Pittsburgh] Steelers,” Stapleton reported. “As of last Wednesday, Rodgers had not reached out to the Giants personally despite reported rumors and the Giants had yet to talk to him, according to two individuals with knowledge of the situation. The message was apparently sent, however: Rodgers was interested.”

Stapleton reiterated that the Giants are still expected to draft a quarterback if they target Rodgers.

Why Are the Giants Settling for Aaron Rodgers & Russell Wilson as Top QB Options?

You might be asking yourself, why Rodgers and Wilson? Well, Stapleton discussed that on social media.

“How does [Rodgers go from long shot to real possibility]? League sources believe [the Atlanta] Falcons will not release Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold has good chance of signing back with [Minnesota] Vikings after not getting tagged,” the NYG insider detailed. “[And] Steelers could bring back either Russ [Wilson] or [Justin] Fields.”

All this led Stapleton to deduce that the Giants are “running out of chairs even before [the] negotiating period begins.”

The worst part is, they’re not alone.

Giants Trail Raiders & Steelers in Betting Odds to Land Aaron Rodgers

According to uSTADIUM and BetUS Sportsbook & Casino, the Giants are actually third in the betting odds to land Rodgers as of March 4.

First, at +150, is a familiar rival of the 2025 offseason — the Las Vegas Raiders. The Giants and Raiders have both been in on just about every single quarterback this winter, and it appears Rodgers is the next one they could be competing over.

After Las Vegas, the Steelers are currently getting +200 odds to sign Rodgers, and then the Giants are third at +300.

Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby threw some gasoline on any Rodgers to Las Vegas rumors on March 4, voicing that he’d love to have the four-time NFL MVP suit up for the Silver and Black.

“The first year off a [torn] Achilles is one of the hardest things to do,” Crosby said on his podcast, “The Rush With Maxx Crosby.”

Continuing: “You’ve seen it happen with Kirk [Cousins]; Kirk had a down year. It happened with Aaron [Rodgers]; I mean, he struggled… early on, but he got better as the season went. I think with all the doubt and all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers — oh, he’s retired, things like that. Getting cut by the Jets. I think he’s going to come back and have a… big year this year.”

“And I hope it’s in our town,” Crosby added with a smile.

If Darnold does indeed re-sign with the Vikings, as some have reported he might, and the Steelers figure out an extension with Fields, it would make sense that Rodgers and Wilson end up with the Raiders and Giants. At that point, it’s just unclear who would sign where.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

