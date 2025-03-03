Giants Blockbuster Double Deal More Likely After Davante Adams News

They won’t get Matthew Stafford and probably not Cooper Kupp, but the New York Giants could snag Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams instead, particularly after the latest news regarding the latter.

Adams was put on the trading block on Sunday, March 2, but he’ll be released if the New York Jets can’t find a partner to deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The availability of a receiver of Adams’ quality should interest the Giants. Particularly since his next destination could be tied to where former Green Bay Packers teammate Rodgers plays his football in 2025.

Adams followed his quarterback to the Jets last season, and the 41-year-old passer is also set to hit the market. Signing Rodgers would soften the blow of the Giants missing out on Stafford.

The latter stayed with the Los Angeles Rams, despite mooted interest from Big Blue. Stafford might’ve brought fellow trade chip, wide receiver Kupp, with him to MetLife Stadium, but a Rodgers and Adams double act would work just as well.

That’s the view of Dan Schneier of CBS Sports, who pointed out “People were thinking Stafford + Kupp but the Giants can add Rodgers + Davante & it comes at no draft cost).. I don’t worry about the $$. The team has plenty of short term cap flexibility. Leaves open the door for QB at 3 too. Rodgers, Nabers, Adams. I’ve heard worse ideas.”

The pros and cons of adding Rodgers are tougher to navigate, but there is definitely merit to the Giants exploring any deal for Adams.

Davante Adams Makes Sense for Giants

It makes sense for the Giants to bring Adams on board. He remains an elite receiver, even if his 2024 numbers didn’t reflect that status.

Adams topped 1,000 yards for the fifth season in a row, but he also posted his lowest tally since the 2019 season. Splitting time between the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders didn’t help, and Adams still offered glimpses of the talent that’s made him a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro.

A notable example occurred against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, when Adams ran a “subtle” route to get free over the middle, per Receiver School.

Being an accomplished technician has defined Adams’ game since he entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2014. Few receivers are as multi-layered and intuitive out of their breaks as Adams.

Another good example of superior technique in action is this “route stem” against the Los Angeles Rams, highlighted by Underdog Fantasy’s Sosa Kremenjas.

Adams would be the perfect target for whoever plays quarterback next for the Giants. There are plenty of options, even after Stafford’s decision, but Rodgers is not one of the best choices.

Aaron Rodgers Deal One for Giants to Avoid

Rodgers still has arm talent levels above anything the Giants have fielded at football’s most important position in recent years. He’s also somebody who would bring Adams with him, according to SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes.

As Hughes noted, “the Giants are considering several veteran options in free agency, Rodgers among them.” Doing some due diligence on Rodgers is a logical move for a team as QB-needy as the Giants, but there are obvious risks to signing a 40-something signal-caller who’s dealt with serious ankle injuries in recent years and had his off-field professionalism questioned.

It may be safer for the Giants to pursue another Super Bowl-winning passer recently name-dropped by general manager Joe Schoen.