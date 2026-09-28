Titans’ HC Robert Saleh Throws Shade at Giants After Week 3 Matchup

The New York Giants endured a busy week in the wake of their Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but they managed to rebound quickly and pick up a gritty 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. In rain-soaked conditions, the Giants did just enough to come out on top, as they thwarted a late rally from the Titans with a game-sealing interception from Jevon Holland.

Tennessee put itself in position to win this game, but a foolish mistake from second-year quarterback Cam Ward cost the team a chance to come out on top. And yet, while New York managed to come out on top, if you ask Titans’ head coach Robert Saleh, he believes his team deserved to walk away from this game with a win.

Robert Saleh Disses Giants After Week 3 Meeting

#Titans HC Robert Saleh says QB Cam Ward is not a reckless player—“he’s far from it”—and that Sunday’s late INT was simply a bad decision.Saleh later: “We were supposed to win that football game.” https://t.co/cR7LsEnNJW pic.twitter.com/OyushSsGJC— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 28, 2026

It was always going to be tough for the Giants to win on a short week after losing their starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart, to a season-ending injury, even though they were going against a struggling Titans team. Rainy conditions didn’t exactly make things easier, and the result was a slog of a contest between these two teams.

New York leaned heavily on running back Cam Skattebo in this one, and for the most part, it worked. Tennessee eventually got going in the fourth quarter, though, and Ward put his team in position to score a game-winning touchdown at the end of the frame. As mentioned above, though, he was intercepted by Holland in the end zone, which effectively ended the game.

You can make an argument that Holland’s interception bailed New York out, but you can never boil a game down to one play. Saleh, however, feels the Titans outplayed the Giants in this matchup, as he boldly claimed that this was a game that his team was supposed to prevail in, which many folks interpreted as a shot at New York.

“We were in really good shape. We were supposed to win that football game,” Saleh said when speaking to reporters after the game.

Giants Turn Attention to Week 4 After Big Win vs. Titans

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 10: Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants speaks with media after minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on June 10, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

While Saleh did eventually credit the Giants for making a game-winning play, it’s tough to look past this comment. At the end of the day, games are won on the field, and while the Titans put themselves in a good spot to have a shot at winning, New York did what it needed to in order to prevail.

There’s been a lot of ink spilled about the team’s future now that Dart is out for the year, but the Giants still have everything to play for this season, especially now that they have picked up a win over the Titans. The team will now turn its attention to Week 4, where another winnable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals awaits them.