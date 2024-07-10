Saquon Barkley Sends Public Message to Giants After Top 100 Mention

In honor of their 100th NFL season, the New York Giants are releasing a ranking of the franchise’s top 100 players of all-time according to an independent voting committee of long-time NYG media members and broadcasters.

On July 9, they began with players 91-100 and former star running back Saquon Barkley made the cut at number 95 overall.

“All love 💙,” Barkley commented on X (formerly Twitter) upon seeing that he was recognized for his achievements. “[To be honest] I think this is really dope!” He added. “Appreciate it ✊🏾.”

The first 10 revealed Giants were:

Tynes also spoke on his inclusion in this ranking. “Humbled to be named one of the Giants Top 100 players,” the former kicker said. “So many great players have worn this uniform. Walk-On, Undrafted, to this. Believe in yourself young people and chase your dreams.”

The voting committee was made up of Bob Papa (Chair), Pete Abitante, Ernie Accorsi, Judy Battista, John Berti, Linda Cohn, Vinny DiTrani, Bob Glauber, Joe Horrigan, Jay Horwitz, Peter King, Gary Myers, Paul Schwartz and George Willis.

Giants Fans Debate Saquon Barkley Making Top 100 List

A contingent of Big Blue supporters were not pleased when they saw Barkley’s name on this post, while others defended his presence.

“Somebody in the giants building needs to be arrested,” one user replied. Another said: “Get Snakequon Washedly off this list.”

“I have seen Seubert and Nicks play, how are they not higher than Barkley ???” A third upset fan asked. While a fourth wrote: “Barkley was not better than Hakeem Nicks. What a joke lol.”

On the flip side, some spoke up for Barkley’s status as a Giants great.

“Saquon should be higher but glad you still made the list 💙❤️,” a supporter of his chimed in.

And a second user fired back at the negative comments — which outweighed the positive by wide margin — responding: “Lmao this fan base is sad man Saquon the only reason this franchise has been relevant since he came into the league.”

How Will Giants Fans Remember Saquon Barkley?

There’s been a bit of bad blood between a large contingent of the NYG fanbase and Barkley after his departure to the Philadelphia Eagles. But as the saying goes, time heals all wounds.

Based on that line of thinking, it will be interesting to see how Barkley’s Giants career ages over time.

Will fans that are currently displeased live and let go? Will Barkley simply fade away as a forgotten Giant during a rough stretch of years?

Certain diehards will always remember the captivating playmaker for his best seasons, that’s for sure, but he leaves New York with no real legacy in place.

No championship run, or divisional trophy. Only three 1,000-yard rushing campaigns and the 2,000 scrimmage yards as a rookie.

In the end, that makes Barkley a really nice player, but does it make him a Giants legend — one of the 100 best to ever don the jersey? That’s for time to decide.