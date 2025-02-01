Hi, Subscriber

Giants Trade Proposal Lands No. 1 Overall Pick for ‘Reasonable’ Return

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is still the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As the next few months play out, the biggest questions for the New York Giants will be, who is taking over at quarterback? And on a similar note, how aggressively should Big Blue pursue a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft?

On January 29, Bleacher Report analyst Drew Gagnon highlighted teams that could be willing to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick — especially after the Tennessee Titans hinted they might be open for business if the right offer emerges. As you’d expect, the Giants were on that list, and Gagnon’s NYG trade proposal was one of the lightest returns by far.

“If in the wake of the Daniel Jones era the Giants convince themselves they need a quarterback right here and right now and it has to be [Cam] Ward or [Shedeur] Sanders, a jump from No. 3 to No. 1 could be on the table,” Gagnon reasoned. Predicting the following trade return:

  • Giants get No. 1 overall pick.
  • Titans get No. 3 overall pick and 2025 second-round pick.

Now, you might be thinking, that’s all? But Gagnon’s explanation laid out a scenario where the Titans decide they are not interested in Ward or Sanders — preferring one of either edge rusher Abdul Carter or cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter — and don’t garner enough heavy interest from other franchises to entice them to move further down the order.

“Logically, [this Titans-Giants deal] makes more sense than any other potential trade-up in this exercise, because it limits the damage to the Titans and gives an assurance to an increasingly desperate Giants team,” Gagnon explained. “That could in theory keep the price somewhat reasonable.”

Still, this offer feels like a dream scenario for the Giants. According to the 2025 NFL draft value chart, the first pick is worth 3,000 points, while Nos. 3 and 34 are only worth 2,760.

Ex-NFL QB Warns Giants Not to Trade Up for a Quarterback Unless They’re All-in on Cam Ward

Speaking of the Giants potentially trading up with the Titans for either Ward or Sanders, NFL insider Dianna Russini and ex-NFL QB turned analyst Chase Daniel discussed this concept on their most recent edition of the “Scoop City” podcast on January 31.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the New York Giants were a team that we see call the Titans,” Russini speculated, adding: “Why wouldn’t they call the Titans if there was a quarterback that they wanted to make sure they get?”

Which led to a clear warning from Daniel.

“God, they would go out with a bang, Dianna, because these two quarterbacks that you’re talking about in my opinion would not [have] even gone top six in last year’s draft,” the long-time pro quarterback interjected.

Later, he went on to voice that if the Giants were to trade up for a QB in this class, Ward would be the only one that’s even remotely close to being worth that sort of franchise-altering move. But within the same conversation, Daniel pondered if NYG president and CEO John Mara would even allow general manager Joe Schoen to “give up the franchise” for one of these to quarterback prospects.

Clearly, Daniel expects the Giants to have to pay much more than their second-round selection in a trade up with the Titans.

Giants’ Best Option Could Be to Stay Put at No. 3 Overall

Although Gagnon’s trade return isn’t all that much, the Giants need all the picks they can get in order to turn this roster around in one season — especially when you consider how tough the NFC East looks on paper.

With that in mind, and assuming they determine that they are comfortable with either Ward or Sanders, their best move is most likely to stay put at No. 3 overall and hope one of the two falls to them.

This will, of course, require Schoen reading the tea leaves as draft season heats up in the coming months. But that’s all part of this process.

The growing consensus around the NFL community seems to agree with Daniel — in that each of these QBs come with a lot of risk. If Schoen believes that to be true, even if the Giants like their odds of making things work with Ward or Sanders at the helm, odds are one of Tennessee or Cleveland elects to go with the sure thing instead (Carter or Hunter).

And if they both go quarterback, then perhaps the Giants pivot to Hunter and a second-round QB prospect like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

