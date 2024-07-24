Giants Had ‘Trade in Place’ for 2 Malik Nabers Alternatives on Draft Day

Pursuing a pie in the sky trade for Daniel Jones’ replacement wasn’t the only deal the New York Giants tried to line up on the first day of the 2024 NFL draft. General manager Joe Schoen also “had a trade in place” with the Chicago Bears in case wide receiver Malik Nabers was picked before the Giants made their opening choice with the sixth pick of the first round.

The Giants’ GM even knew who he wanted if the Bears had given the deal a green light. Washington wideout Rome Odunze and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers were atop Big Blue’s wish list.

That was revealed during the latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants” on Max (h/t Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post). He outlined how Schoen was ready to pivot if his top targets, including Nabers, fellow receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback Drake Maye were off the board before No. 6.

As Dunleavy put it, “If Nabers, Harrison and quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Daniels and Maye made up the first five picks, Schoen said he had a trade in place with the Bears to swap picks and move down to No. 9 while adding a third- and fourth-rounder, and giving up a fifth-rounder.”

Schoen was even “confident he would end up with Odunze or tight end Brock Bowers in that situation.”

Ultimately, the Giants got their guy, but the fact a trade was in place with the Bears shows two things. First, Schoen cast the widest net possible to improve talent on a poor offense.

Second, the willingness to offload picks for help now indicates Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll know they’re under pressure to deliver in year 3.

Giants Had Great Alternatives to Malik Nabers

Odunze and Bowers both made sense as trade targets for a Giants team seemingly always in need of better pass-catchers. Bowers’ name stands out because the former Bulldogs star would’ve been the perfect replacement for Darren Waller.

The latter retired after a single, generally indifferent season with the Giants, leaving a void at a key position. Bowers, who ultimately went to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 13th pick, fits the bill as a roving, matchup problem with a physical frame, deceptive play speed and strong hands.

Those qualities were consistently obvious during his final season at Georgia, particularly for this touchdown grab against South Carolina, highlighted by SEC Network.

The Giants haven’t had a complete tight since the days of Jeremy Shockey, maybe even before that. Bowers would have solved the problem, but there would still have been a need for reinforcements at wide receiver.

Odunze would’ve been an asset because of his toughness over the middle, something applauded by Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports.

A prolific, 92-catch and 1,640-yard season with the Huskies further underscored Odunze’s industry and dynamism. The 22-year-old is the kind of catch machine Jones needs to justify Schoen’s faith.

Ultimately though, Schoen and Daboll can be confident they ended up taking the right guy on draft day.

The Giants Got Their Guy

Nabers is no mere consolation. Not based on how excited the Giants were after meeting with him during the pre-draft process.

Wide receivers coach Mike Groh was sufficiently impressed when he grilled Nabers, Harrison and Odunze on film study. Groh told Giants’ CEO John Mara, “I’d take Nabers.”

Listen in on the @Giants pre-Draft visit with Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. 🔊 New episode of #HardKnocks Offseason with the @Giants available now on @StreamOnMax. #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/xigYc6Ppct — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2024

Nabers has been justifying the billing with some “electric” displays during OTAs.

The Giants got their guy, but things might’ve been different if Schoen had been able to swing a trade for Maye.

Giants Pursued Daniel Jones Replacements

Unfortunately, the Giants never got close to offering the New England Patriots enough picks to move out of the No. 3 spot, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who also noted the Giants “liked Jayden Daniels enough to trade up for him.”

Schoen never had the chance to get Daniels because the Heisman Trophy winner was always ticketed for NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders with the second pick, per Raanan.

But they didn’t think there was any chance of getting Daniels. Schoen told his son early on draft day it wasn’t possible. He was going No. 2 to Washington. https://t.co/EbSbSbMM2V — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 24, 2024

Not being able to position themselves for one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class left the Giants little choice but to go all in on Jones. The strategy is more likely to succeed with Nabers in the fold.

Schoen and Daboll need it to work after last season’s 6-11 flop.