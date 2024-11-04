Beat Reporter Doesn’t Expect Giants to Part With Popular Trade Candidate

The New York Giants have at least two realistic trade candidates ahead of the November 5 deadline — not including former first-round offensive tackle Evan Neal who does not appear to be available. They are edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder once again urged Big Blue to trade the latter on November 4, reiterating: “Unless the Giants are planning to re-sign Slayton in the offseason, they should look to get something for him ahead of the trade deadline.”

“The 27-year-old, who turns 28 in January, has been productive enough throughout his career to pique another team’s interests and potentially help the G-Men add draft capital for the future,” Holder went on to explain.

Having said that, The Athletic’s NYG beat writer Dan Duggan appears less certain that Big Blue general manager Joe Schoen will trade Slayton before November 5.

“Darius Slayton left [Week 9] late with a concussion,” he said on November 4. “That could complicate any trade negotiations. But I don’t see the Giants trading their most reliable player from an offense that’s barely functional with him.”

Slayton ranks second in receiving yardage and third in targets for the 2024 campaign, behind rookie Malik Nabers (in both) and slot specialist Wan’Dale Robinson (in targets). The long-time veteran of the organization has caught 32-of-50 targets for 469 yards and a touchdown.

Giants Continue to Ignore 2023 Third Rounder Jalin Hyatt on Offense

Holder mentioned trading Slayton before he hits free agency — a valid reason for getting rid of him this week — but he failed to bring up the other reason this move makes sense.

“Jalin Hyatt played four snaps when Slayton was out [of the game against the Washington Commanders],” Duggan noted on November 4. “No targets for the third time this season. He has one catch for six yards all season.”

The NYG beat reporter also reminded that “the Giants traded a fourth-round pick to move up in the third round for [Hyatt] last year.”

In what was originally tabbed as a potential breakout campaign for Hyatt, the 2023 draft pick has been an afterthought — similar to Neal. And this is becoming too common of a theme under head coach Brian Daboll.

As Duggan mentioned, Hyatt has caught just one reception off eight targets this season. His usage and production have both very clearly regressed after 23 receptions for 373 yards as a rookie.

It’s a head-scratching development after Daboll emphasized developing his younger wideouts through on-field reps last season. But with Nabers emerging and Slayton continuing on as a starter, the Giants haven’t had much room for Hyatt.

If they traded Slayton, the departure would allow Big Blue to further evaluate the 23-year-old as a full-time starter.

What’s Going on With Wan’Dale Robinson?

Along with Hyatt, Robinson’s usage was questioned by Duggan after Week 9.

“Wan’Dale Robinson’s stat lines are getting more unbelievable each week: Three catches for 10 yards yesterday,” he said. “That’s the second time in three weeks he’s averaged under four yards per catch. He’s had five games under seven yards per catch. His 6.9 yards per catch average ranks 82nd of 82 qualifying WRs.”

“The Giants drafted him 43rd in 2022 with a specific vision for his role,” Duggan added, concluding that “this can’t be it.”

Earlier in the season, Robinson logged three performances with 10-plus targets. He also hit or topped 50 receiving yards in three separate outings.

Similarly, Robinson put together a few productive performances at the tail end of the 2023 campaign.

Lately, however, he hasn’t seen much of the football. And when he does, it’s short-yardage attempt as Duggan alluded.

At the end of the day, the Giants are a young team that should be looking toward 2025 and beyond. In doing so, they must also begin using and developing more of their draft picks as they’ve done with running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., tight end Theo Johnson and a few of their defensive prospects.

Because if the Giants fail to develop their youth, it’ll be a new regime deciding on the future of this organization.