NFL Insider Names Giants Starter Among ‘Top’ Trade Candidates

The next six games will likely determine if the New York Giants turn into sellers at the November 5 NFL trade deadline.

With two losses on the board already, Big Blue will go on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 before a home Thursday night outing with the Dallas Cowboys, road game in Seattle against the Seahawks, back-to-back home outings with the Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday Night Football) and Philadelphia Eagles and finally, a Monday night matchup in Pittsburgh versus the Steelers.

If things do go south over those next six games, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano highlighted starting running back Devin Singletary as a potential trade asset for the Giants during an article on September 20.

“The Giants feel like another team that’s more likely to be selling than buying come early November,” the insider wrote, “and they like Tyrone Tracy Jr. whom they drafted in the fifth round out of Purdue. If Tracy comes on strong, the season starts to slip away and someone comes asking for Singletary, you have to think the Giants would at least consider it.”

The 27-year-old just signed a three-year deal with Big Blue this spring, but general manager Joe Schoen could elect to look to the future at the position — while also getting something back for a veteran piece — if the playoffs feel out of reach. Along with Tracy, the Giants have 2023 draft pick Eric Gray and promising UDFA Dante Miller available to them if they choose to move on from Singletary in early November.

Giants RB Devin Singletary Called Trade Fit for Browns

Graziano took the Singletary trade suggestion one step further after discussing it as a possibility, lining up the Cleveland Browns as a good “landing spot” for the productive ball carrier.

“With no timetable for Nick Chubb’s return (knee), a bit of a merry-go-round at the position in Chubb’s absence and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s experience with Singletary in Buffalo, this would make sense,” Graziano reasoned.

He added that the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders might also be candidates for the halfback but did note that Singletary has a “$4.75 million salary for next year” that includes $3.5 million guaranteed.

“So, any team interested would be taking on more than just a half-year rental,” the insider explained.

For that reason, the Browns and Raiders appear to be a slightly better match for Singletary than the Chiefs, who should have Isiah Pacheco back either later this season or in 2025.

Devin Singletary Has Been Rare Bright Spot for Giants Offense in 2024

The idea of trading Singletary sounds outrageous in Week 3, but it would make more sense if the Giants end up having a one- or two-win record heading into late October.

Right now, the running back has been a rare bright spot within this offense along with first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers.

In fact, if you combine the production of the two, Singletary and Nabers account for 340 of the total NYG scrimmage yards through two games. The offense only has 567 scrimmage yards as a team so far. That means the pair of skill players make up nearly 60% of Giants’ production as of September 20.

Needless to say, that’s going to have to change if Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are ever going to seriously consider trading Singletary. He’s averaging 5.1 yards per carry over the first two weeks compared to an average of 3.0 yards per carry for Gray and just 1.3 yards per carry for Tracy.