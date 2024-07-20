Giants Named Trade Fit for Former Commanders QB

Starting quarterback is a rare position of certainty for the New York Giants, even if some might wish the team would abandon its steadfast faith in Daniel Jones. Perhaps a trade for former NFC East rival Taylor Heinicke, who started 24 games for the Washington Commanders, would shakeup the depth chart.

It’s an idea from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, who believes Big Blue “could look for added insurance as Daniel Jones recovers from a torn ACL.”

Interestingly, Knox didn’t mention the Giants acquiring Drew Lock earlier this offseason. The ex-Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks signal-caller is ticketed to be Jones’ backup, but Lock still has starter potential.

Perhaps the Giants would feel more comfortable with Henicke as the next man up. Particularly thanks to their familiarity with the passer.

There’s also the not-so small matter of Heinicke likely being available for a bargain price, now he’s out of favor with the suddenly QB-rich Atlanta Falcons.

Giants Can Trade for Taylor Heinicke at Bargain Price

There’s likely no room for Heinicke in Atlanta after the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins in free agency, then made Michael Penix Jr. the eighth player taken in the 2024 NFL draft. The logjam means “Heinicke can likely be had for a price. A Day 3 draft pick would probably get a deal done right now, as moving Heinicke would also save Atlanta $1.2 million in cap space,” per Knox.

This deal could also appeal because “with 29 starts on his resume and a low cap hit, Heinicke would quickly draw interest as a bridge or spot starter.”

Those starts include Heinicke leading Washington to a 30-29 win over the Giants in Week 2 of the 2021 season. Heinicke threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns, including this “improbable” scoring strike to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, illustrated by Next Gen Stats.

Another touchdown pass was rifled at the Giants’ expense in Week 15 of the 2022 campaign. This time it was wideout Jahan Dotson on the end of a frozen rope from Heinicke.

Both plays summed up Heinicke’s game. He’s a gusty passer not afraid to go off script and chance his arm, but that makes his output boom or bust.

What Heinicke does have is a knack for manufacturing big plays. Something the Giants have been short on with Jones at the controls, and a problem Lock might not solve.

Giants Need More QB Competition

Lock has been added to the fold, while 2023 cult hero Tommy DeVito is still around, but the Giants have room for more QB competition. A team with this many problems at football’s most important position can’t have enough options.

Problems like Jones battling to return from a torn ACL, although he’s set to begin training camp “active” and is “not expected to be on the PUP list, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

That status is proof of how well Jones’ recovery has progressed, but it’s also an indicator the player knows he faces a pivotal season. The Giants can’t afford to have Jones falter the way he did last season before injury.

Nor can the team risk a repeat of the spate of injuries that blighted the depth chart in 2023, when both Jones and previous backup Tyrod Taylor suffered season-ending ailments. A low-key trade for Heinicke would guard against both of those potential issues.

It would also give the Giants a quarterback who’s averaged 6.9 yards per attempt, per Pro Football Reference. By contrast, Jones has averaged a mere 6.6, while Lock has mustered just 6.7.

Heinicke could help a more dynamic group of wide receivers, led by top rookie Malik Nabers and Jalin Hyatt, stretch the field vertically more often. That’s worth a low-cost trade.