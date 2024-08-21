Giants Tipped to Trade Up for ‘Silky-Smooth Pocket Passer’ in 2025 Draft

Replacing Daniels Jones isn’t currently on the agenda for the New York Giants, but that would surely change if the team swung a trade with the New England Patriots for the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and the chance to select Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

It’s a blockbuster pick swap proposed by ESPN’s Field Yates in his preseason mock draft ahead of next year. Yates has the Giants sending “multiple picks, including New York’s No. 6 selection” to New England for the right to own the No. 1 choice.

Beck “is a silky-smooth pocket passer with excellent 6-foot-4 size and enough mobility to navigate inside and outside the pocket. He’s coming off a season in which he finished third in the FBS in passing yards (3,941) and fourth in completion percentage (72.4%).”

Yates outlined why the Giants should be interested: “Daniel Jones has no guaranteed money left on his contract past this season, and if the Giants finish with a record commensurate with the sixth pick, it’s safe to assume they’d be in the quarterback market.”

There’s further logic to this deal, based on the Pats taking Drake Maye third-overall in this year’s draft. Maye gives the Patriots a dynamic playmaker at football’s most important position, something the Giants arguably still lack while Jones continues to struggle.

None of this is a stretch since the Giants weren’t exactly shy about showing interest in the top quarterbacks among the 2024 draft class.

Giants Considered Daniel Jones Alternatives

Maye landed with the Patriots, but the Giants had hoped they could move into position to take the former North Carolina standout. It’s not as if Maye was the only high-profile draft QB on the Giants’ radar, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan: “They also liked Jayden Daniels enough to trade up for him, but the LSU quarterback was a lock at that point to go No. 2 in the draft to the Washington Commanders.”

This level of interest in alternatives shows the Giants have seriously thought about moving on from their under-siege starter. Calls for Jones to be replaced won’t go quiet after the veteran struggled in preseason against the Houston Texans.

Jones threw a pair of interceptions, including this pick-six by safety Jalen Pitre.

The erratic performance, admittedly, Jones’ first since tearing his ACL last season, left head coach Brian Daboll in damage-control mode. Daboll might run out of positive spin if Jones falters in the same way once the games that matter begin.

If that happens, Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen might need to swing for the fences to keep their jobs.

Trade for Carson Beck Would Be Decisive Action at Problem Position

Problems at quarterback have blighted the Giants since Eli Manning hung up his cleats. Jones was the heir apparent, but injuries and turnovers have stymied the succession plan.

Engineering a headline trade for Beck would at least be the Giants taking decisive action at their biggest problem position. Beck possesses the arm talent and mobility Daboll could use to finally make his offense work.

If the Giants need an extra incentive to consider this trade, they should look no further than the recent big-name rookie Beck compares to, per Fantasy Points owner Brett Whitefield.

He told the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast” how Beck is reminiscent of Texans’ passer C.J. Stroud: “He’s got a little C.J. Stroud to his game, actually. Stroud obviously played in a much higher-volume offense at Ohio State than Beck does at Georgia, but I just see a similarity there, an arm that won’t limit him, and then just getting through the pro-style concepts and delivering the ball from the pocket is really good.”

The Stroud effect was instantaneous for the Texans, propelling them from 3-13-1 to the playoffs and a postseason victory. Big Blue will be seeking a similar turnaround if Jones can’t make the grade.

Trading up for the top passer in next year’s class would be the best way to help a loaded defensive front seven and intriguing talent at wide receiver, led by first-round pick Malik Nabers, who’s already garnering league-wide respect as a potential star.