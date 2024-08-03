Giants Rookie Appears to Be Claiming Starting Job at Training Camp

When the New York Giants first reported for training camp, veteran Nick McCloud was receiving first-team reps as the nickel — or the third cornerback manning the slot. Over the past week or so, however, things appear to have shifted at this position.

“The rookie slot cornerback [Dru Phillips] has been taking an increasing number of first-team reps as training camp has begun to progress,” Big Blue View beat reporter Ed Valentine relayed on August 3. He added that Phillips “has made a couple of noteworthy plays in several of the recent practices I have been to.”

Valentine isn’t the only one that’s taken notice of the third-round draft pick though. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan noted that Phillips began receiving first-team reps in the slot on July 28 — with McCloud shifting to second-team unit.

On July 29, ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan said that “rookie nickel Andru Phillips had a strong day. [He was] in the backfield to make a stop on at least one running play. You can see why the Giants like the third-round pick.”

Phillips continued his momentum with a well-read interception during a one-on-one drill on July 30, followed by a key pass breakup against fellow rookie Malik Nabers on August 2.

Even NorthJersey.com beat member Art Stapleton — who has been a vocal supporter of McCloud — acknowledged that “Dru Phillips is the nickel” on July 31. The rookie appears to be claiming this starting job as the days progress at Giants camp.

Could Nick McCloud Challenge Cor’Dale Flott at Cornerback?

When admitting that Phillips will eventually start at nickel, Stapleton questioned why McCloud hasn’t gotten more run at starting cornerback opposite Deonte Banks. A position that is currently held by third-year CB Cor’Dale Flott.

“I’ll say this again: I don’t know why Nick McCloud hasn’t gotten more of a chance on the boundary at CB2,” he posted on July 31. “I don’t know if he can do it, but I want to see if he can. McCloud is having a very good camp.”

Stapleton added that “McCloud was on boundary late in practice yesterday with the 2s and 3s,” but noted that he would “give him more looks there” throughout the summer.

As of now, McCloud seems to be the utility man in the Giants secondary — and perhaps that’s how Big Blue prefers to deploy the plus special teamer.

He can play a little bit of everything in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s system. Nickel, outside CB, big nickel, dime-backer and more. It’s good to have a player like that at your disposal, even if he destined to begin the season as a backup.

Giants’ Dane Belton Has Strong Hold on Starting Safety Job

With Phillips rising to a starting role, draftmate Tyler Nubin isn’t quite there yet. Keep in mind that the rookie safety has missed a lot of practices with a calf injury — although he did finally return from that issue on August 1.

Instead, third-year pro Dane Belton — a member of Flott’s draft class — has taken hold of the second starting safety job at this time.

Valentine listed Belton as one of his training camp risers on August 3, alongside Phillips. Reasoning: “Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said Thursday that the second starting safety job was Belton’s to lose. The 2022 fourth-round pick had seven starts over his first two seasons.”

As of now, the pair on the Giants back end looks to be Belton and Jason Pinnock, but it will be interesting to see if Nubin can push either starter once fully healthy again.