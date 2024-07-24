Video Surfaces of Worrisome Giants Injury at First Practice of Training Camp

On the same day that the New York Giants committed publicly to veteran signing Jermaine Eluemunor as their first-team right tackle — at least until Evan Neal returns from the PUP list — the newcomer left practice with a worrisome injury.

“The trainers brought the cart over for Jermaine Eluemunor,” SNY’s Connor Hughes reported live from the scene on the first day of training camp on July 24. “They were preparing to put him on it, then he elected to walk. He is now walking off the field with trainers & back to locker room. He looks to be favoring his left arm.”

Hughes added that “the Giants were relying heavily on Eluemunor this year — either as a starting G or replacement for Evan Neal.”

Later, The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll shared video of the moment in which the key offensive line went down. In the clip, it looks as if the injury occurred after a collision with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence around the arm/midsection of Eluemunor.

Was recording the play and captured when Jermaine Eluemunor went down. Looks like Dexter Lawrence ran into his side #giants https://t.co/B1A57YckOG pic.twitter.com/D9dsIjmvvp — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) July 24, 2024

Before practice, Giants general manager Joe Schoen stated that Neal is “not far off” from returning from injury, but neither Schoen nor head coach Brian Daboll would commit to the former first-round selection transitioning to guard.

“We’re going to put Eluemunor at right tackle today — actually for the next however long it takes [Neal] to get back, and then we’ll revisit the situation,” Daboll noted at their opening press conference on Wednesday morning.

Fellow free agent signing Aaron Stinnie was starting at left guard on July 24 with Neal sidelined and Eluemunor filling in at right tackle.

Giants Media & Fans React to Potential Jermaine Eluemunor Injury at Training Camp

It goes without saying that any extended absence for Eluemunor could be detrimental to the Giants offense — which is attempting to bounce back from a season plagued by injuries at OL and quarterback.

Very little is known about the severity of the versatile blocker’s ailment at this time, but below were some of the top reactions on social media.

“Jermaine Eluemunor hasn’t missed a game in 2 1/2 seasons, gets hurt in the very first training camp practice. Welcome to the house of horrors that is the New York Giants offensive line,” a Giants Country podcaster wrote. Adding: “Fingers crossed he’s ok.”

“Not great injury luck day one for Big Blue,” stated Perry Sook of WPIX. “Replacement for injured OT Evan Neal, Jermaine Eluemunor clearly shaken up during team phase. Stayed down for several minutes before walking off on his own power.”

“Jermaine Eluemunor leaving practice while Evan Neal is on PUP sucks,” said Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants. “Need him healthy no matter what happens with Neal.”