Giants Injury to Training Camp Riser ‘Doesn’t Sound Good’: Report

Just as New York Giants rookie tight end Theo Johnson returned off the PUP list, veteran Lawrence Cager suffered a hamstring injury.

On July 30, NYG head coach Brian Daboll briefly addressed Cager’s setback after a hot start to training camp, noting that he would not be practicing on Tuesday. New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard then posted on X, stating that “Lawrence Cager has a hamstring and it doesn’t sound good.”

Although there was no definitive update from Daboll, this is certainly a worrisome turn of events for the promising pass-catcher. Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine listed Cager as a player that has seen his stock rise at training camp early on, while SNY’s Connor Hughes voiced that the tight end could have “a bigger role than people expect” in 2024.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Cager fits the mold of a potential Darren Waller replacement let’s say Johnson needs some time to adjust at the NFL level. Having said that, if the soon-to-be 27-year-old ends up missing an extended period of time, it might be wise for the Giants to look into adding another tight end.

After all, the franchise chose not to make a move after Waller retired, in part because Cager was playing well.

Giants Injury Updates on Brian Burns, John Michael Schmitz & Tyler Nubin

There was a decently long list of injury updates when Daboll took the podium on July 30 — but the others appeared to be more positive than Cager’s.

The Giants head coach relayed that star pass rusher Brian Burns has an ankle injury. He added that it’s “nothing bad,” and that proved to be the case as Burns ended up practicing on Tuesday.

Later, Leonard did report that despite practicing, “[Burns] tried to set the edge on a run play and folded and hit the ground.” The edge defender “got up looking at his right foot,” per the reporter — who added that the issue is “worth monitoring” as training camp goes on.

Center John Michael Schmitz has another shoulder injury according to Daboll, although this issue is “a different deal” from last year’s problem — per the Giants HC.

“Making progress,” Daboll said of Schmitz. “We’ll keep him on the same routine [that] we had him [on]. We’ll see where he is after this off day, but it’s a little bit different [than last year’s injury].”

Daboll did confirm that it’s the same shoulder that is hurt, despite Schmitz suffering a new injury.

Finally, rookie safety Tyler Nubin is still working his way back from a calf injury. Daboll told reporters that the Giants are “hopeful” he can return after the July 31 off day.

Giants Offense Has ‘Rough Day’ as Offensive Line Reshuffles

As for the July 30 practice itself, it was a forgettable one for the Giants offense.

ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan called it a “rough day” for the offense as quarterback Daniel Jones went 6-of-14 passing. The offensive line was part of the problem, as Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine relayed that there was “[a] lot of pressure allowed” by the front five.

“Offensive line seemed unsettled,” Raanan agreed. “Again, Aaron Stinnie was at LG. Austin Schlottmann at C. Think that could change soon with the addition of Greg Van Roten and C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) seemingly not far from a return.”

The Giants also seemingly began prepping for Jon Runyan Jr. to move back to his natural position, left guard, with Van Roten entering the equation. Getting the veteran some reps on the left side later on.

“Biggest takeaway from the signing of Greg Van Roten: Giants are going to keep Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle,” Raanan commented after practice. “They can’t keep moving him back + forth. That means Evan Neal’s run as starting RT is likely over, barring injuries to others. He also doesn’t seem that close to a return himself.”

Van Roten started at right guard directly next to Eluemunor for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. If Neal is benched, Big Blue would likely roll with the exact same alignment in New York.