Giants Receive Positive News on Tyrone Tracy Injury: Report

The New York Giants received some good news after the Tyrone Tracy Jr. ankle injury at Tuesday’s training camp practice on August 13.

“As noted on @SportsCenter, there is hope that Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s leg injury is not as bad as it looked,” ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan updated later that afternoon. “He was put into an air cast and taken off on a cart. Already back in meetings.”

Raanan added that this is a “sigh of relief” for Big Blue.

Later, at 3:27 p.m. (EST), NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo confirmed Raanan’s report, with an informative addendum. “Sources say it’s a sprain,” Garafolo said. “We’ll see how long he’s sidelined but given the way it initially looked, that’s great news.”

In case you missed it, the rookie running back appeared to suffer a “major injury” on Tuesday according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan among others.

“[Tracy] muffed a kickoff and his right ankle/lower leg appeared to buckle as he reached for the ball,” Duggan relayed near 11 a.m. (EST) on August 13. “They immediately put an air cast on his right leg and carted him off.”

The Giants themselves later revealed that “Tracy sustained an ankle injury and will be undergoing further imaging at HSS [Hospital for Special Surgery] for a more comprehensive evaluation” just after noon eastern time.

We will continue to monitor injury updates on Tracy as they come in.

Giants’ Limited RB Depth Could Lead to Preseason Reunion or Veteran Signing, Says Reporter

Despite Raanan’s positive update, the length and severity of Tracy’s injury are still unknown at this time. That creates an immediate need at running back, per Duggan.

“Have to assume [the Giants will] bring back recently cut [RB] Jacob Saylors just to get through Saturday’s preseason game,” Duggan stated on X after noting that along with Tracy’s ankle, fourth-string running back Dante Miller was also limited by a hamstring issue on August 13.

The UFL standout, Saylors, was waived on August 11 in order to make room for another RB flyer — undrafted rookie Lorenzo Lingard. If Miller is unable to go during the second preseason game, that would leave starter Devin Singletary, Eric Gray and Lingard to handle a full outing’s worth of touches.

Duggan also suggested potentially “signing a vet” running back for the regular season, but that seems less necessary after the Tracy update.

Giants Starters Malik Nabers & Devin Singletary Comment on Tyrone Tracy Injury

Singletary and first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers took the podium to address the media on August 13. Naturally, they were asked about Tracy’s injury.

“You always hate to see one of your brothers go down,” Singletary said of Tracy. Reiterating: “We don’t know exactly what’s going on, but we hate to see him go down.”

The veteran ball carrier added that Tracy has “a lot of potential” as a playmaker.

“[He’s] been great, coming in as a rookie, playing the way he’s been playing. I would say he hasn’t really been playing like a rookie, he’s been like a second- or third-year player the way he’s been performing,” Singletary went on. “So, of course he still has room to grow but he’s off to a good start.”

As for Nabers, he told reporters that he didn’t see the injury occur, but voiced: “My prayers [are] going to be to him, hoping he [has] a speedy recovery so we can get him back out there on the field… We need him in the backfield catching the ball out of the backfield, so having him on the field, it makes our offense better.”

Nabers has been sidelined with an ankle sprain of his own — which was suffered on August 11. Although both head coach Brian Daboll and Nabers himself have since stressed that the rising star will be “fine,” and that the injury was “nothing too serious.” The wideout is currently expected to suit up for Week 1.