Giants Make All-Pro Move at QB Before Jameis Winston’s 1st Start

The New York Giants are preparing for Jameis Winston making his first start of the 2026 NFL season by signing to two quarterbacks to the active roster before Week 3’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

A shakeup of the depth chart at football’s most important position began when the Giants elevated Jake Haener from the practice squad. The former New Orleans Saints’ starter is the new backup for Big Blue, but a more high-profile and interesting move followed.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios was also signed to the active roster. The All-Pro return man is now in line as the emergency quarterback for the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 26, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Berrios discussed what he’ll bring to the Giants’ offense if he plays quarterback for the first time since high school. Meanwhile, Haener’s in place as more conventional cover, should something happen to Winston.

The latter’s drop-back passing style is already prompting changes for offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. He’s scrambling to adjust with dual-threat starting signal-caller Jaxson Dart set to undergo season-ending knee surgery.

More to follow.