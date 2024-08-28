Giants Claim ‘Seventh-Round Gem’ to Active Roster: Report

The New York Giants were awarded one waiver claim after the NFL’s 53-man cutdown on August 27 — former Green Bay Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared the full list of claims on August 28.

Johnson was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. He appeared in 12 games as a rookie, starting four of them — with 1 interception, 3 pass breakups and 24 total tackles. He also seemed to be a bit of a surprise cut based on the reaction of 247 Sports Packers reporter Zachary Jacobson.

“Anthony Johnson Jr’s preseason: Four tackles, two stops, allowed two receptions for 18 yards in 57 coverage snaps, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a touchdown,” Jacobson relayed just before the roster cutdown on August 25. Adding: “Another seventh-round gem for [Packers general manager] Brian Gutekunst.”

That doesn’t sound like the opinion of a person who believed Johnson wasn’t making the roster in Green Bay, but for whatever reason, the Packers front office saw something different than Jacobson did. One would have to assume that the Giants are happy they did.

Giants Did Not Lose Any Roster Cuts on Waivers, Sign Several Back to Practice Squad

Although the Giants didn’t quite go on a claiming spree, they didn’t really lose anyone either. None of Big Blue’s 53-man cuts were poached off waivers, and the G-Men have already begun signing some of their own back to the practice squad.

Fans will be relieved to know that popular undrafted rookie Dante “Turbo” Miller has already returned on a practice squad deal, per NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton. Miller finished the preseason with 4.15 yards per carry.

They’ve also re-signed linebacker K.J. Cloyd according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. Like Miller, Cloyd impressed this August, leading the Giants in tackles during the preseason finale with 16.

Per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan: “UDFA safety Alex Johnson is signing [with] the Giants’ practice squad [as well], per source.” Duggan noted that the other Johnson at safety “had other offers,” but decided to stay in New York for the time being.

Some had Alex Johnson making the 53-man roster over recent NYG draft pick Gervarrius Owens, but it appears the Giants had other plans at safety.

Duggan also relayed that kicker Jude McAtamney will continue developing with the Big Blue practice squad. Remember, since McAtamney is considered an international player, he will not count toward one of the Giants’ 16 practice squad spots, per NFL rules.

Recently signed safety Raheem Layne is also returning according to Duggan, as are veteran fullback/tight end Jakob Johnson (ESPN’s Adam Schefter), staff favorite wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (NFL insider Jordan Schultz) and depth center Jimmy Morrissey (Duggan).

Finally, Takin’ Giants podcaster Bobby Skinner added undrafted defensive lineman Casey Rogers to the early list of names making up the initial 2024 practice squad roster.