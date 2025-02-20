Surprising Giants Player Tipped for New Contract After ‘Mini Breakout’

He’s largely promised more than he’s delivered, but New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson could still earn a lucrative contract extension before the 2025 NFL season. That’s the prediction from Spotrac.com’s Michael Ginnitti, who rates Robinson’s 2024 campaign as a “mini breakout.”

Ginnitti detailed how the slot receiver tallied “93 catches, for 700 yards and 3 scores. The 2nd Rounder may have played himself into a worthy WR3 conversation for this group going forward, and he enters a contract year in 2025. A 2 year, $13M extension keeps him tied nicely to Malik Nabers’ rookie deal.”

Splitting $13 million across two years for a player who may be a third wide receiver seems a little rich. The optimistic prediction reflects the conundrum about Robinson.

He remains a versatile receiver who can be moved around formations and feast on yards after the catch. The problem is those things have been more theory than reality during his first two years in the pros.

Wan’Dale Robinson Has Promised More Than He’s Delivered

Robinson should be one of the NFL’s top slot specialists. The 5-foot-8, 185-pounder has the diminutive frame and natural elusiveness to be a mismatch on option and choice routes ran between the numbers.

He should be a catch machine, but Robinson has largely flattered to deceive since being selected 43rd overall in the 2022 NFL draft. A lack of progress hasn’t all been his fault, not when he suffered a torn ACL that ended his rookie season in Week 11.

Bigger problems have been iffy ball security and the less-than inspiring numbers Robinson’s produced when he’s been on the field. He turned 93 catches into just 699 yards in 2024.

A mediocre 3.9 yards after catch average per reception, per Pro Football Reference, summed up Robinson’s issues getting free from defenders in space. Part of the problem was some suspect play-calling by head coach Brian Daboll, while catching passes from a carousel of unconvincing quarterbacks also didn’t help.

When Daboll did get it right, like for this touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue, Robinson was an effective target. Unfortunately, plays like this were a rarity for No. 17.

For all the context behind his so-so numbers, the onus is ultimately on Robinson to be a more dynamic playmaker. The Giants need to find ways to get him more involved and help ease the burden on standout receiver Malik Nabers.

Giants Need More From Malik Nabers’ Supporting Acts

Nabers delivered after being drafted sixth overall a year ago. He’s an electric big-play threat from anywhere on the field, but the 21-year-old needs help.

If the help won’t come from Robinson, the Giants must look at alternatives. Perhaps a star of the 2025 Senior Bowl who can thrive inside and outside and maybe leave Robinson to focus more on the niche WR3 role.

The Giants could even delve into a free-agency market deep at wide receiver. Veterans like Amari Cooper, Chris Godwin and Stefon Diggs, a favorite of Daboll’s from their time with the Buffalo Bills, would all make it close to impossible for defenses to double Nabers.

Having Nabers in the lineup gives the Giants licence to free others to eat, but the dynamic only works if another receiver steps up big. It should be Robinson, particularly when the two can work as well as they did for this 23-yard gain against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, per Falato.

Robinson and Nabers were stacked together before the snap, and the latter ran a shallow cross underneath to take coverage away from Robinson’s vertical release.

More combination work like this can give Big Blue a special passing game, but only if Robinson shows more consistency. Until then, the Giants would be wise to leave him to play for another contract, rather than letting the 24-year-old get paid now.