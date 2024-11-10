Giants Players Incur Nearly $12,000 in Fines Following Commanders Loss: Report

The New York Giants suffered a tough defeat at the hands of the division rival Washington Commanders in Week 9 for the second time this season.

To add insult to injury, two Giants players were found listed on the gameday accountability page on November 9 as NFL Football Operations revealed last week’s fines. NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton relayed the bad news on X.

“Two fines for [the] Giants against Commanders,” he informed. “[Linebacker] Micah McFadden unnecessary roughness for a hip-drop tackle $5,966. No penalty. [Defensive lineman] D.J. Davidson unnecessary roughness for that facemask late in fourth quarter $5,964.06.”

The NFL has been cracking down on “hip-drop tackles” in 2024, sometimes charging players for them after the fact, even if no penalty flag is thrown. That appears to be the case for McFadden on November 9, while Davidson’s in-game infringement warranted extra policing, according to the league office.

All told, that’s an $11,930 bill for Big Blue players following a loss. Not ideal, to say the least.

Commanders Pass Rusher Gets Hefty NFL Fine for Roughing the Passer on Giants QB Daniel Jones

Although Giants players were fined twice after Week 9, the NFL ruled that Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong pay an amount that was more than the combined total of all NYG forfeitures.

“Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong was fined $16,883 for a roughing the passer penalty (blow to the head/neck) in the third quarter of last week’s win at NYG,” The Athletic’s Ben Standig reported on X.

This fine was also confirmed by NFL Football Operations on the gameday accountability page.

A small justice for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after Big Blue suffered their seventh loss of the season.

Giants Activate Kicker Graham Gano for Week 10 in Germany, Elevate WR Isaiah Hodgins & LB Curtis Bolton

The Giants announced three roster moves ahead of Week 10 versus the Carolina Panthers live from Munich, Germany. Team reporter Dan Salomone relayed each one on X on November 9.

“Activated from Reserve/Injured: Kicker Graham Gano,” he posted. “Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation): Linebacker Curtis Bolton [and] wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.”

Head coach Brian Daboll hinted that Gano was trending toward a return this weekend, similar to punter Jamie Gillan. With the two practice squad elevations being spent on Bolton and Hodgins, that also confirms that Gillan will play with backup punter Matt Haack now unavailable on gameday.

Big Blue hasn’t had both of their starting specialists suit up for a game since the start of Week 2, when Gano injured his hamstring on the initial kickoff.

As for the practice squad elevations, this will be Hodgins’ third appearance of the 2024 season — although the staff favorite pass-catcher has very little to show for his time with the active roster. Hodgins doesn’t play on special teams and over 40 offensive snaps, he only has 1 reception for a total of 5 yards.

We’ll see if Hodgins can provide more of a spark in Week 10 with starting wide receiver Darius Slayton out with a concussion.

The Giants have yet to activate Bolton for a regular season game since bringing in the veteran linebacker at the tail end of August. Assuming Daboll dresses him on November 10, he should mainly serve in a role on special teams.

Unfortunately, the Giants did not elect to elevate German-born tight end/fullback Jakob Johnson, who made the trip overseas along with the rest of the practice squad. The veteran will still be present on the sidelines on Sunday, but solely as an observer.