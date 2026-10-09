Wink Martindale Explains How Giants’ Coaches Failed Deonte Banks

The New York Giants have finally worked out how to treat cornerback Deonte Banks, according to his former defensive coordinator. Don ‘Wink’ Martindale believes necessary changes in scheme and man-management are reviving Banks’ career on head coach John Harbaugh’s watch, after the failures of the previous regime.

Martindale explained to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News how things have changed for the better for the first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Those changes start with X’s and O’s.

Former Giants DC Martindale revealed on the Talkin’ Ball Podcast why Banks is “getting back to what his strengths are and, you know, it’s playing I got that cat coverage, you know what I mean? I got that cat, you got this cat. That’s where he plays the best. And, you know, and in the pressure situation, you know, where where they pressured and he he had great technique on the play and just cut the ball off and took it to the house.”

Martindale referenced the walk-off pick-six Banks delivered to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. It was a result of the schematic shift back to man coverage behind pressure.

The style suits Banks, but Martindale also explained how Harbaugh’s coaches are handling the former Maryland star’s temperament better than their predecessors managed.

Scheme Change Is Saving Deonte Banks’ Career

Banks’ offseason journey from draft flop to essential starter has been remarkable. The turnaround owes everything to the scheme change Martindale discussed at length.

He’s happy to see Banks thriving in a system defined by heavy blitzing, laced with man-to-man coverage. It’s what Martindale called for the Giants during the 2022 and ’23 seasons, but a perceived fallout with former head coach Brian Daboll changed everything for Banks and Big Blue’s defense.

Martindale left town, and Daboll chose Shane Bowen to replace him. Bowen preferred a more passive, zone-based brand of defense many key players didn’t like.

Banks looked lost in this system. The struggling corner allowed only 55.2 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed as a rookie and just 6.3 yards per target, per Pro Football Reference.

Those numbers jumped to 70.3 and 8.8 on Bowen’s watch. Banks’ slump in coverage began leading to inconsistent effort in other key areas.

This made one notable former teammate furious with Banks, but this season’s Giants are embracing the 25-year-old. Players are following the example of Harbaugh, who’s used a subtle, two-pronged approach to get Banks back onside.

Giants’ More Subtle Coaching Key to Turnaround

Harbaugh first approached the problem of Banks’ declining performances by challenging the fourth-year pro after the 2026 NFL draft. Banks has responded to the challenge in the right way, partly because Harbaugh’s since taken a softer approach.

Martindale explained, “it’s the confidence that John shows in him (Banks), okay? Which builds his confidence. You know, he just needs somebody there in his corner, and John’s been in his corner. And you know, I told John, I said ‘this guy,’ you know, I say a kid just cuz I’m so damn old, but you know, ‘he’s a great kid.'”

Harbaugh isn’t the only key Giants coach showing Banks some love. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s also staying supportive of a big-play cover man who will still experience some rough moments.

Banks has given up three touchdown passes through two games. Including this 12-yarder to possible Giants trade target, Cards’ wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

In the past, getting beat like this might have sent Banks into a tailspin. Particularly under Daboll, who didn’t always tread lightly after key players made mistakes.

Fortunately, Banks is now surrounded by coaches more willing to focus on the positives.