New York Giants Urged to Trade for Dolphins Star DE in Major Move

The New York Giants are going to be a very interesting team to watch between now and the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline.

After winning just four games last season, the Giants have a 3-1-1 record and are first in the NFC East. With this, it would not be shocking in the slightest if New York looks to improve their roster as buyers this season.

One obvious area that the Giants would be wise to strengthen is their defense. Bringing in another impactful defensive end would certainly be good news for a Giants team that is looking to continue to prove its doubters wrong.

Because of this, the Giants are now being urged to trade for a notable trade candidate from the Miami Dolphins.

New York Giants Urged to Trade for Dolphins Star DE

In a recent article for FanSided, Zachary Rotman named the Giants among the top potential landing spots for Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler.

“The Miami Dolphins are 0-5 and might be the furthest team away from competing for a Super Bowl. That means that not only should trading veterans on expiring contracts be a no-brainer, but trading veterans who won’t be around when the team is competitive makes sense as well, even if they’re under contract for a while. That’s where Zach Sieler comes in,” Rotman wrote. “Potential landing spots: Packers, Giants, Jaguars.”

Seeing the Giants be named a potential landing spot for Sieler is understandable. Their defense could use more stability, and acquiring a veteran like Sieler would give them just that.

Sieler has had a nice start to the season with the Dolphins. In five games so far, he has posted two sacks and 12 combined tackles. This was after he had 5.5 sacks and 47 combined tackles in 2025 with Miami. He also had 10 sacks during both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. With numbers like these, it would be understandable if the Giants pursued him.

Should the Giants Make This Trade?

With Sieler being an impactful defensive end, it would make a lot of sense for the Giants to trade for him. He would give New York another much-needed veteran as they aim to get into the playoffs this year. Thus, he is a player who they should strongly consider pursuing to boost their defense.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants end up pursuing Sieler from here. The fit looks very good on paper, and he could be a major pickup for New York if brought in. However, with Sieler being a very good veteran, the Giants will have competition if they pursue him.